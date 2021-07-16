Wimbledon title spurs Samir on

Wimbledon junior champion Samir Banerjee is motivated to play tennis at a higher level after winning the boys' singles title at the prestigious tournament in London last Sunday.

The Indian-American beat compatriot Victor Lilov 7-5, 6-3 in the final at the All England Club.

He broke his rival three times and dropped serve only once.

"It's going to be amazing, this trophy is going to be my centrepiece," he said later. "I'm going to look at this and be inspired to keep playing and hopefully come back here as a pro.

"I really just wanted to win a round, I didn't expect this. I had a tough French Open, lost to a good player in the first round. So here I just wanted to keep my expectations low so that if I passed them, then I'd be happy. But this was way beyond my wildest dreams."

The 17-year-old became the first American in six years to win the junior Wimbledon title and the first Indian since Yuki Bhambri (who won the Australian Open in 2009) to win a junior Grand Slam singles title in 12 years.

Samir, whose father Kunal, a chemical engineer who is into finance, hails from Assam and mother Usha, who works in the pharmaceutical industry, from Andhra Pradesh, also joined an elite list of Indian players to win the Wimbledon junior singles title.

Ramanathan Krishnan was the first Indian to win a junior Grand Slam title when he won at Wimbledon in 1954.

The feat was repeated by his son Ramesh Krishnan in 1970 and Leander Paes in 1990.

Ramesh also won the junior French Open in 1970, while Paes lifted the junior US Open title in 1990.

Paes was also a runner-up at the junior Australian Open in 1990, while Sumit Nagal won the Wimbledon boys' doubles event in 2015 with Vietnam's Ly Hoang Nam.

Samir was visibly excited when asked about sharing the record with the likes of Leander.

"Great to put my name with the likes of Leander Paes," he told the Wimbledon website. "In the long run, I would love to compete in the men's singles tournament and win it."

As a kid, Samir used to accompany his father and a bunch of his friends at Basking Ridge, New Jersey, to the tennis courts on weekends.

"I started playing when I was five, playing at the weekends with my dad," he said. "I would ref the matches. After they finished playing, he would feed me some balls.

"I used to play baseball and soccer too while growing up, but tennis' individual aspect attracted me to the sport.

"Winning and losing depends on me. I like the challenge this sports throws."

Samir, who trains under Argentinian Carlos Esteban in Sarasota, Florida, was gracious while acknowledging his heritage.

He said he felt his roots when Court No. 1, which had quite a few Indian fans, cheered him on vociferously in the semi-final and final.

"I really appreciated everyone in India who supported me throughout the tournament," said. "I definitely have deep roots with India.

"My parents grew up in India. I have been to India so many times. I have played at the R.K. Khanna Tennis Stadium (in New Delhi). I represent the US but in a way India too."

Samir's parents both migrated to the US in the mid-1980s and got married there. He has an elder sister Divya.

He also spoke of his love for Indian food and thanked his uncle, his father's brother Kanad, a New Yorker who accompanied him to Wimbledon as his coach was forced to pull out after his wife tested positive for Covid-19.

"My parents couldn't go because they were working," Samir said. "So we called my uncle. He just said, 'Yeah, I'm free.'"

Samir, who lives in New Jersey, will now take a break from the tour to enrol for a degree in either economics or political science at Columbia University.

"College tennis is still in the picture," he said. "But we'll see how it goes.

"I'm going to play some Futures tournaments. Maybe from there we can make a decision on what I should be doing, whether it be college or pro tennis.

"This was a really good step. It showed me that I can compete and win at this level."

