World Cup hero's bid to arrest Covid-19

Joginder Sharma being lifted by teammates after his fine display in the 2007 World Cup. PHOTOS: AFP, FACEBOOK

Cricketer Joginder Sharma will be forever remembered for his final over in the 2007 Twenty20 World Cup that helped India lift the trophy.

The 36-year-old is now a Deputy Superintendent of Police in Haryana's Hisar district and making sure people stay indoors during the ongoing fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

He has to be available for emergency duties 24 hours a day.

The fast bowler, who was offered the government job for his sporting accomplishment, says that it is one of the biggest challenges he has faced.

"I have been a DSP since 2007. This is a major challenge for me as a police officer because of the general fear," he told the Press Trust of India.

"I can tell you that I have seen quite a few challenges in my years of service."

Joginder told ESPNcricinfo that his day starts around six in the morning and he returns home at 8pm. "But I need to be ready for emergency calls, so effectively I am available for duty 24 hours and I can't say no," he said.

"The area that I need to oversee is mostly in the rural belt of Hisar. It involves guarding various check-posts and instructing not just truck and bus drivers but also common people about the virus.

"The basic message is: Do not get out of the house unless you need to. If someone is outside without any purpose, we can sanction them under various legal acts."

Nevertheless, the police have to allow people to buy essentials, he said. "Of course, if people are out to fetch essential home supplies like groceries, or if there is a medical emergency, we allow that as long as they are maintaining social distancing, wearing protective gear like masks and respecting the guidelines set by the government," said Joginder.

He recalled an instance when he had to explain to a group of migrant workers that no vehicle was available to take them home due to the lockdown.

"The one time I got scared was when a group of migrant workers was desperate to get back home to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar even though no modes of transport were available," he said.

"I and my team had to stop them and explain the situation. They were angry, but eventually they were moved to makeshift shelter homes.

"Although we were using megaphones, some interactions had to be on a one-on-one basis. It was tough."

Since he comes in contact with many people, Joginder, to avoid any risk, doesn't go home after his duty hours end. "Although I live in Rohtak, which is just 110 kilometres from Hisar, about one and a half hours by road, I have decided not to go home," he said.

"I don't want to take a chance because I am in contact with people all day and I don't want to go home and put my family at risk. I miss my family and we connect through video calls. My wife, my children, my parents and my in-laws, they are my strength.

"They inspire me so much and are proud of me. This is a real game between life and death and I desperately want us to win this battle against the coronavirus."

Last Sunday, after more than a month, Joginder got a chance to meet his family in Rohtak. "I got time to spend with my family... Motivating kids to be strong and stay happy at home… ," he tweeted, along with a video of him playing cricket with his children.

Photos of him at work in the streets with mask and gloves on were earlier tweeted by him and a number of other people.

Late last month, the International Cricket Council paid tribute to Joginder.

"2007: #T20WorldCup hero. 2020: Real world hero. In his post-cricket career as a policeman, India's Joginder Sharma is among those doing their bit amid a global health crisis," it tweeted.

Joginder had a short international cricket career of four one-day internationals and four T20 internationals.

But he was immortalised when he took the wicket of Misbah-ul-Haq, who looked set to win the 2007 World Cup final for Pakistan.

The game was balanced on a knife's edge as Misbah took the game all the way into the last over by clubbing Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh for three sixes in the penultimate over.

Pakistan required 13 runs from the final over with one wicket in hand. Then Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni did a daring act.

The experienced Harbhajan had an over left, but Dhoni handed the ball to Joginder, who had bowled a two-wicket final over against Australia in the semi-final.

As the entire cricketing world held their breath, Joginder started the final over with a wide followed by a dot ball. The third ball saw a full toss, which was clobbered by Misbah over long-off for a six. It was all but over as Pakistan needed just six runs of four balls.

However, in his only lapse of judgment in an otherwise stellar innings, Misbah tried to scoop the next ball over Dhoni's head and ended up skying a catch to S. Sreesanth at short fine-leg.

Joginder delivered the World Cup to India as fans went into delirium.

"Many people still recognise me by reading the name plate on my uniform," said Joginder. "Many want selfies and autographs, but I tell them that they need to wait till this (lockdown) is over.

"In life, there are some unforgettable moments, and winning the World Cup was one of the best moments. You all saw me as a cricketer, but now I am in a different role. However, the common thing is I am still serving my country.

"It's a huge challenge and I have a lot of responsibility. Every day the situation is becoming more challenging, but at the same time, we are well-equipped to deal with it. It comes down to how to respond to an emergency and it is similar to how to bowl in pressure situations."

Indo-Asian News Service