Wrestling world champion's mighty fall

India's only wrestling world champion Sushil Kumar, arrested in a murder case, had a video of the incident recorded to terrorise the wrestling community in New Delhi. The police revealed this on Sunday, as it received six days' custody of the wrestler at a court in the national capital.

"Sushil asked (his friend) Prince to make that video. He and his associates thrashed the victims like animals. He wanted to establish fear in the wrestling community," the police told the court.

On the run for nearly three weeks, Sushil was arrested on Saturday along with co-accused Ajay Sherawat from Delhi's Mundka area for his alleged involvement in the death of a 23-year-old wrestler at the national capital's Chhatrasal Stadium.

According to the police, Sushil and his associates assaulted fellow wrestler Sagar Rana and his two friends on May 4 at the Chhatrasal Stadium. All three had to be hospitalised. Rana later died of his injuries.

The incident is related to a house that Sagar and his friends rented from Sushil. They were asked to vacate and then forcefully removed from the house.

Sushil later came to know that Sagar was bad-mouthing him in front of other wrestlers and wanted to teach him a lesson.

On Sunday, Sushil, who put India on the world wrestling map, hid his face behind a yellow-and-white towel as Delhi Police's Special Cell personnel paraded him in front of the cameras.

His friend and fellow wrestler Sherawat, wearing a black T-shirt with "Mercy for animals" inscribed on it, was next to him.

The two had been criss-crossing state borders and evading the police since May 5, the day after the incident. Both are mentioned in the first information report and have been accused of murder, abduction and criminal conspiracy.

It is a dramatic fall from grace for Sushil, medalled at consecutive Olympics - winning bronze at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and silver at the 2012 London Olympics. It is an unprecedented feat in a country that had a grand total of two individual wrestling medals in the last century.

As fate would have it, the venue for the deadly clash that triggered this month's sequence of events was Sushil's permanent base for more than two decades and India's most prolific wrestling assembly line - Chhatrasal Stadium. Until May 4, Sushil was said to be preparing hard at the famous stadium for a final push to make the cut for July's Tokyo Olympics.

His knees strapped and wrists taped, Sushil - who turned 38 on Wednesday - was putting his body through immense pain.

He had even flown down a coach six years younger than him from Dagestan, the south Russian region.

Though he was ignored for the qualifiers, Sushil hadn't given up. "I still have a lot of wrestling left in me. It (career) won't end like this," he had reportedly said dismissively.

Now the question is whether it is the end of his illustrious career.

Delhi Police sources told the Indian Express that Sagar was confined and assaulted at the Chhatrasal Stadium basement.

The venue was turned into a training ground for top Indian wrestlers by former Asian Games gold medallist Satpal Singh, who was Sushil's coach.

The army of coaches that worked under Satpal turned Chhatrasal into a conveyor belt of talent which produced national and international champions.

London Olympics bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt, Tokyo Olympics hopefuls Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia are all Chhatrasal alumni.

Sushil, the biggest name of them all, took up an administrative role at the stadium, on deputation from Indian railways where he is employed, but did not stop training.

Veteran crime reporter Inder Vashisth told the Indian Express that over the years Chhatrasal has turned into a hub for criminals too.

"It isn't only a wrestling hub," he said. "A lot of criminals from the outer Delhi region have sought refuge inside the stadium. Satpal and Sushil, apart from being sportspersons, are also government officials. So their roles should be investigated."

The Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) assistant secretary Vinod Tomar said Sushil's actions has brought disrepute to the sport.

But the WFI itself is headed by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament from Kaiserganj, Uttar Pradesh, who has been charged in numerous criminal cases, including attempted murder and dacoity.

Indo-Asian News Service

"It is very shameful and unfortunate. Being a role model Sushil should have led by example and never indulged in such a brawl. He has got everything in life, the sport gave him everything, money, fame."

- Ajitpal Singh, India's former hockey captain