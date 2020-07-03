Youngest umpire on ICC elite panel

India's Nitin Menon (left), 36, on Monday became the youngest member on the International Cricket Council's elite umpire list.

Menon gave up playing cricket when he was 22 to start umpiring and has gradually moved up the rankings, officiating in three Tests, 24 one-day internationals and 16 Twenty20 matches.

"My priority was to play for the country rather than umpiring," said Menon, who played two matches for Madhya Pradesh in 2004 before taking up umpiring.

"I quit playing at 22 and I became a senior umpire at the age of 23. It wasn't worth trying to play and umpire, so I decided to focus on umpiring alone," said Menon, who replaced England's Nigel Llong on the 2020-21 list.

Menon, who is from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, is the son of a former international umpire.

"My father (Narendra Menon) is a former international umpire and in 2006 BCCI (the Indian cricket board) conducted an exam for umpires after almost 10 years," he said. "My father told me to take a chance, saying: 'If you clear, you can always take up umpiring as a profession'.

"So, I took the test and in 2006 I became an umpire."

Menon feels confident he will do a good job.

"I'm feeling very confident since age is on my side, but the performance is what ultimately matters," he said. "Whether I do well or not, age has little to do with performance."

Menon is only the third Indian after Srinivas Venkatraghavan and Sundaram Ravi - who was dropped from the list last year - to join the elite group of 12 umpires who take charge at top matches and tournaments.

"To be officiating regularly along with the leading umpires and referees of the world is something that I always dreamt of," Menon was quoted as saying in an ICC statement.

A selection panel comprising ICC general manager (cricket) Geoff Allardice, former player and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar and match referees Ranjan Madugalle and David Boon picked Menon.

AFP, Indo-Asian News Service