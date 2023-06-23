Stories of women to help dispel a fear of religion

Writer Nilanjana Sengupta saw her daughter turn from an agnostic to a firm atheist. When she was in high school, the girl even told her mother that she would no longer accompany her to the temple.

"Speaking to her, I realised how deep-seated her fear of religion was," said Ms Sengupta.

"She grew up in the shadow of 9/11 and religion was to her equal to fundamentalism, fanaticism, torture and violence.

"I then decided to write a book to dispel some of that fear, reintroduce religion as something that gives immense comfort and mental peace."

The history buff from Kolkata, who has been living in Singapore for 13 years, came up with Chickpeas To Cook And Other Stories after three years of research.

It is a book about women from Singapore's minority groups - such as the Parsis, Dawoodi Bohras, Jews, Nattukottai Chettiars, Sikhs, Eurasians and Taoists - and how their religious beliefs play a huge role in shaping the distinct culture that they hold on to steadfastly.

The narratives are seemingly of ordinary women made extraordinary through the immense fortitude and love they ultimately find.

From discussing the pertinent decision of wearing religious head coverings post-marriage to analysing the significance of one's ancestry in modern-day Singapore, Ms Sengupta offers a brief yet exciting dive into the unique cultural mix of Singaporeans.

"Not everyone looks at the collective subtext of the grand, graceful, wise tide of timeless religious humanism that flows at the heart of Singapore, hidden away by its cosmopolitan urbanism," said Ms Sengupta, who did a reading of the book at the Hindu Centre on June 10.

"In this book, I want to show the women who, after the day's work, sit down for evening vespers and knowingly commit the certainty of their familiar selves to an uncertain, unknown alterity.

"Yes, they are brave for doing this and I am grateful that they allow me into this private space."

Most of the featured women have minds of their own and they continuously try to push the envelope - in different ways, sometimes innocuously.

"I was told about a Chettiar woman who wrote a poem in Tamil - a language she is very passionate about - on menstruation and posted it in her community group chat," said Ms Sengupta.

"Her husband immediately called her, saying he found it embarrassing and she needed to take it off the chat.

"But she didn't comply. To her, the menstruation cycle is a harbinger of life, not something to be ashamed of and hidden from public eye."

Ms Sengupta was also struck by how many hats these women wear.

"Family, workspace, children, place of worship, in-laws, parents, community, the larger Singaporean identity - the hats they wear are all so diverse and yet they so ably juggle all these identities and when it comes together, it forms something so beautiful and compassionate," she said.

"In Singapore, transnational marriages are common and this exposes the women to new identity markers - so it is not at all easy what these women do."

Over the years, Ms Sengupta has built a reputation as a writer who likes to visit uncharted territories.

A Gentleman's Word: The Legacy Of Subhas Chandra Bose In Southeast Asia; The Female Voice Of Myanmar: Khin Myo Chit To Aung San Suu Kyi; Singapore, My Country: Biography Of M Bala Subramanian; and The Votive Pen on Prof Edwin Thumboo are critically-acclaimed books that have been adopted for university courses and translated into multiple languages.

Ms Sengupta has also been associated with the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute and the National University of Singapore in various research capacities. In Chickpeas To Cook And Other Stories, she triggers discussions on gender, faith, culture, community, the evolving Singapore identity, transnational marriages, relationship with the homeland, inter-generational dialogues and inter-religious space.

"When I was writing it, frankly I thought it would be much less read than my earlier books because who wants to read about a bunch of women practising their own faiths? But the response it has generated is mind-blowing," she said.

santosh@sph.com.sg

Chickpeas To Cook And Other Stories is published by Penguin Random House, SEA. It costs $24.50 and is available online as well as at Kinokuniya.

"Not everyone looks at the collective subtext of the grand, graceful, wise tide of timeless religious humanism that flows at the heart of Singapore, hidden away by its cosmopolitan urbanism."

- Author Nilanjana Sengupta (left)