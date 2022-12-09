Lalu recovering in S'pore after kidney op

Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is recovering at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore after a kidney transplant, had a message for his well-wishers.

In a video his daughter Misa Bharti tweeted on Tuesday, he said: "You all prayed for me. I am feeling good."

The 74-year-old politician, a former chief minister of Bihar and Union railway minister, had a successful surgery the day before. His 43-year-old daughter Rohini Acharya donated her kidney to him.

Mr Yadav was advised to have a kidney transplant earlier this year. He is serving a five-year sentence for involvement in a "fodder scam" but was granted bail on medical grounds.

Ms Rohini has been praised for her act, even by her father's political rivals, and is trending on social media.

Firebrand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Giriraj Singh, one of Mr Yadav's fiercest critics, said Ms Rohini was a role model. He tweeted: "Rohini Acharya is the ideal daughter. I'm proud of you. You have set an example for future generations."

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey also tweeted: "I don't have a daughter. Today, after seeing Rohini Acharya, I want to fight with God for not blessing me with a daughter."

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar told ANI on Tuesday that Mr Yadav was "fine" after the surgery.

"We're happy it went well," he said.

"Doctors said he is fine. I have also spoken to (Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister and Mr Yadav's son) Tejashwi."

Hours before the operation, Ms Rohini tweeted a pre-surgery photo with her father. She wrote: "Ready to rock and roll. Wish me good luck."

Earlier last month, Mr Tejashwi revealed that his sister Rohini's kidney was found to be the best match for their father and the family went ahead with the decision to do the transplant.

Ms Rohini tweeted last Friday, a day after it was made known that she was donating her kidney to her father, that "it is just a small chunk of flesh that I wish to give away to my father".

She also tweeted: "I can do anything for him. Please pray that things turn out well and Papa is fit again to give voice to you all."

According to reports, Mr Yadav did not want his daughter to donate her kidney and compromise her quality of life for his sake, but she convinced him to agree to it.

Ms Rohini last month tweeted a photo of her as a child, sitting on her father's lap, and wrote in Hindi: "Mother and father are God to me. I can do anything for them. Your best wishes have made me stronger."

The second daughter of Mr Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi, Ms Rohini is a doctor and married to US-based software engineer Samaresh Singh. The couple have two sons and a daughter. The family lives in Singapore.

After the surgery, the youngest sibling Tejashwi shared online an update from the hospital: "After Papa's successful kidney transplant operation, he was moved to the intensive care unit. My sister Rohini Acharya and National President both are healthy. Thank you for your prayers and good wishes."

He also tweeted a photo of the duo in hospital and wrote: "The unique example of unbreakable love, infinite sacrifice, indomitable courage, unique dedication and unimaginable family values in the current era of seething relationships, set by my dear sister Rohini Acharya, is indescribable and unforgettable."

Mr Tejashwi and his oldest sister Misa are staying with their father in Singapore until he recovers fully and is fit to travel back to India.

