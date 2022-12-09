Telling the story of forgotten Sahi kings

The Hindu Sahi king Anandapal caught Changez Jan's attention when he was studying in a boarding school in Mardan, Pakistan, 33 years ago.

"I was reading a book on (the founder of the Turkic Ghaznavid dynasty) Mahmud of Ghazni and in it was a letter from Anandapal to Mahmud, who had just been attacked by a rival in Central Asia," said Mr Changez, 50, who now lives in Singapore.

"Anandapal offers to help Mahmud and the reason he gives is: In acting thus, I do not speculate on the impression which this will make on you. I have been conquered by you, and therefore I do not wish that another man should conquer you."

Mr Changez, who became a Singapore citizen in 2007 and currently works for a local bank, was struck by this.

"In Pashtun tradition, we are taught to value acts of courage and bravery that are based on honour or ghairat," he told tabla!

"This line by Anandapal stirred something in me. I decided to find out more about him and stumbled upon the Hindu Sahi kings, who ruled the Kabul Valley, Gandhara and Western Punjab region from the 9th century to the 11th."

Little was known about the Sahis but Mr Changez was intrigued, so he decided to find out more about the dynasty, which controlled cities such as Kabul, Peshawar and Lahore.

"By chance, I found a book by Indian historian Yogendra Mishra (former head of the department of history at Patna University) when I was 18," he said. "It was not that easy to read.

"Over the years, I spent a lot of time searching for information on the Internet. I also went to areas in Pakistan where the Sahis ruled. I was able to piece together their story after a lot of painstaking work."

Mr Changez's first attempt to write a book on the Sahis was in 2018, when he was between jobs.

"I wanted to write historical fiction but I was not happy with it. So I decided to write a history book like a story," he said.

When the Covid lockdown started in Singapore, Mr Changez found the time to start researching and writing the book.

His 178-page effort, Forgotten Kings: The Story Of The Hindu Sahi Dynasty (published by Simon & Schuster India), was finally released at the Hindu Centre last Sunday.

For historical accuracy, Mr Changez mainly depended on two works: Kashmiri historian Kalhana's 12th century chronicle Rajatarangini (The River of Kings), which covered the north-western part of India, and 10th century traveller and chronicler Al-Biruni's treatise on Indian culture entitled Tarikh al-Hind (History of India). He also gleaned information from the coins the Sahis minted.

Mr Changez found two modern books useful: The Hindu Sahis Of Afghanistan And The Punjab A.D 865-1026 by Yogendra Mishra (1972) and The Last Two Dynasties Of The Sahis, a thesis by Abdur Rahman, Australia National University, January 1976.

Other snippets of information, found in digitised textbooks from websites such as the Library of Congress, depicted the Sahis mainly as the enemies of Mahmud of Ghazni and other kings.

"Through my book, I am correcting a wrong," said Mr Changez, who is from Peshawar and the great-grandson of independence activist Abdul Ghaffar Khan (popularly known as Frontier Gandhi).

"I am telling a story that needs to be told. I want to tell the story of my homeland, the Khyber Pukhtunkwha Province in Pakistan. The story of the Sahis is an important part of it.

"I feel I am contributing to history, playing my part by bringing the story of the Sahis to light after nearly a thousand years.

According to Mr Changez, the Sahis placed a lot of importance on honour.

"They kept their word," he said. "They may not have been the most powerful dynasty in India, but their story is worth telling.

"To me, it is a romantic tragedy - a story in which the main characters fight against the odds, without much hope for success. This is always an appealing narrative.

"The Hindu Sahis and their subjects would have known what they were up against. They were surrounded by hostile Muslims, Kashmiris and Darads. Many of their fellow countrymen had already joined Mahmud.

"But these kings continued their struggle against great odds."

santosh@sph.com.sg

Forgotten Kings: The Story Of The Hindu Sahi Dynasty is available in print (only in India) and digital copies.

"I feel I am contributing to history, playing my part by bringing the story of the Sahis to light after nearly a thousand years."

- Author Changez Jan (left)