Street lights up for Vaisakhi

With the Covid-19 restrictions eased and life returning almost back to normal, it is time to rejoice.

The Sikh community is celebrating Vaisakhi by lighting up a section of Lorong 29 Geylang where the Pardesi Khalsa Dharmak Diwan (PKDD), one of the seven gurdwaras in Singapore, is located.

Vaisakhi is the Sikh New Year festival and one of the most important dates in the Sikh calendar.

It marks the start of the Punjabi New Year and is also a day to celebrate 1699 - the year Sikhism was born as a collective faith. It is traditionally celebrated annually on April 13 - primarily in North India.

"The congregation sacrificed a lot in the past two years because of the pandemic, they compromised on worship and langar (the gurdwara's community kitchen which serves free meals)," said Mr Deep Singh, PKDD's president.

"Now that measures are almost back to before for religious places of worship, we wanted to celebrate the festival of Vaisakhi in a big way so it would be memorable for everyone, Sikhs and non-Sikhs alike."

Previously, the light-up for the celebration was confined to the temple premises. The light-up this year, which commenced on April 9 and will end on April 20, covers almost half of Lorong 29.

Vaisakhi is a time for prayers, celebrations, service and reflection across gurdwaras in Singapore.

PKDD, which was formed in 1927 and moved to the current location from Kirk Terrace in 1991, has about 300 members.

"For the key religious festivals we hold, the PKDD congregation size can number more than 500," said Mr Singh.

"The entire management committee and some members of the congregation have been involved in the Vaisakhi celebrations this year, which includes the light-up, a children's party and other activities."

To the PKDD president, the light-up symbolically represents that "there is light at the end of the tunnel" after a very gloomy two years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"What better time than Vaisakhi for optimism to shine through," he said.

"The ability to celebrate Vaisakhi almost like before is a huge morale boost for the Sikh community."

V.K. Santosh Kumar