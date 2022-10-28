Super penthouse to be highest residence

Singapore's highest residence will be built at 8 Shenton Way and it is slated to be ready by 2028.

It will take less than a minute by lift to reach the super penthouse unit, which will occupy the top floor of the 305m tower.

The luxurious penthouse, offering unparalleled panoramic views of the South China Sea, is set to dethrone Wallich Residence in the 283.7m Guoco Tower as the highest in Singapore.

Wallich Residence's super penthouse unit at the top of the 64-storey Guoco Tower was sold at a record price of $73.8 million to British inventor James Dyson in 2019.

The architects from American architecture firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), who designed both skyscrapers, are keeping mum about what the new penthouse at the city's tallest building will offer, even as they unveiled the design of the building on Oct 27.

SOM consulting partner Mustafa Abadan and design principal Nicolas Medrano only said the luxurious penthouse would occupy the top floor of the new 63-storey, mixed-use development housing a vertical community of public spaces, offices, retail units, luxury residences and a hotel.

SOM, which is also the firm behind Dubai's famed Burj Khalifa, is the architectural design consultant, partnering DCA Architects of Singapore, which will serve as the architect of the new skyscraper.

The Straits Times