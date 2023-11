Susmita Chatterjee had to perform some daredevil bike stunts in the upcoming Bengali film Manush. But the actress did not know how to ride a Royal Enfield.

“It was really difficult to learn for me because the bike is very heavy,” she said. “However, in 10 days I mastered it as much as I could.

“I loved every bit of the learning process, as Masterji Ravi Verma was very kind to me. The experience was beautiful and enjoyable, thanks to him.”