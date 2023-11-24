Sweet potato paratha

JEYASHRI SURESH

Sweet potato is a starchy root vegetable that is rich in fibre and antioxidants, which support good gut health.

This recipe is simple enough to make, even for breakfast. The soft paratha goes well with curd, pickle and raita.

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

Makes: 14 parathas

Ingredients



2 cups wheat flour (atta)

2 tsp red chilli powder

Salt to taste

1 tsp ajwain

1 tsp chaat masala

½ cup chopped spinach

2 cups cooked and mashed sweet potato

2 tsp oil

Method:



1) Boil the sweet potato till soft. Peel the skin and mash it well.

2) Add flour, chilli powder, salt, ajwain, chaat masala and spinach to a bowl and mix well.

3) Add sweet potato and knead mixture into a dough, sprinkling water over it if it feels too dry and hard to knead.

4) Coat the dough completely with oil.

5) Cover the dough and set aside for 10-15 minutes.

6) Divide the dough into lemon-sized balls.

7) Dust a dough ball with flour and roll into rotis. You can use a plate or pot lid to cut them into uniform circles.

8) Cook the rotis on a heated tawa, brushing the side with oil or ghee if desired.

Notes:



a) You can replace spinach with methi, coriander or mint leaves.

b) The parathas stay soft at room temperature for up to five hours.