Sweet treat for Deepavali

Maa ladoo, which is popular in Tamil Nadu, is an easy-to-make sweet for Deepavali. Only a few ingredients are needed to make the soft, sweet treat.

This maa ladoo recipe is so simple that you do not have to wait for a special occasion to make it.

Preparation time: 25 minutes

Cooking time: 5 minutes

Makes: 12 ladoos

Ingredients



1 cup roasted Bengal gram (pottukadalai)

¾ cup sugar

¼ tsp cardamom powder (or 4 cardamom pods)

¼ cup melted ghee (if needed add 1 or 2 tbsp extra)

2 tbsp chopped cashew nuts

Method:



1) Grind Bengal gram into a fine powder and sieve to remove impurities.

2) Grind sugar and cardamom into a fine powder.

3) Add the powdered sugar to the sieved flour and mix well.

4) Melt ghee in a pan and add cashew nuts, cook till the nuts turn golden.

5) Pour the ghee mixture into the flour and mix well.

6) Take small portions of the dough and roll them into balls.

Notes:



a) Add 1-2 tbsp of melted ghee if the dough feels dry.

b) The maa ladoo can be stored at room temperature for up to 10 days in an airtight container.