Talks to boost S'pore-India ties

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali on Wednesday. They discussed the immense scope for strengthening Singapore-India cooperation in emerging areas, including green economy and solar energy.

"It was good to meet PM Narendra Modi at the G20 Summit. We reaffirmed our strong bilateral relations and discussed ways to expand cooperation in new areas such as digitisation and energy security," said PM Lee.

The Indian Prime Minister's Office tweeted: "Delighted to meet PM @leehsienloong in Bali. We discussed boosting avenues of India-Singapore cooperation in sectors such as the green economy, renewable energy, FinTech and deepening trade relations.

"Singapore is an important pillar of India's Act East policy."

According to a statement by India's Ministry of External Affairs, both Mr Modi and PM Lee took note of the strong strategic partnership between India and Singapore, and regular high level ministerial and institutional interactions, including the inaugural session of the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable in New Delhi in September.

The two leaders reiterated their commitment to expand trade and investment links between the two countries, particularly in fintech, renewable energy, skill development, health and pharmaceutical sectors.

"PM Modi invited Singapore to invest in various sectors including Green economy, infrastructure and digitisation, and to take advantage of India's National Infrastructure Pipeline, Asset Monetisation Plan and the Gati Shakti Plan," the ministry said.

Mr Modi valued Singapore's role in India's Act East Policy and as the country coordinator of Asean-India relations from 2021-2024.

Both leaders reiterated their desire for collaborations in furthering the India-Asean multi-faceted cooperation. Mr Modi also invited PM Lee to visit India for the G-20 Summit next year.

"I thanked PM Modi for inviting Singapore to participate in the G20 meetings in 2023, which India will host in September," said PM Lee. "We look forward to supporting India's Presidency and working closely with them on their G20 priorities."

The Straits Times