Tamil Murasu launches app

Tamil Murasu’s latest milestone was marked in Little India, where it was first published 88 years ago.

The newspaper’s free mobile app, which provides readers with immediate access to news, was launched by Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam last Sunday at an event attended by about 400 people in Campbell Lane, outside the Indian Heritage Centre.

Tamil Murasu News Editor Irshath Mohamed and Mr Shanmugam in their speeches highlighted the Tamil daily’s efforts to come up with capsule-format content and convenient access to information.

“Initiatives like its one-minute news videos make news accessible for all by breaking down complex policy announcements,” said the minister who described the publication as the lifeblood and pride of Singapore’s Tamil community.

He highlighted its pivotal role during Covid-19, saying that the nation’s only Tamil-language newspaper was a credible news source, conveying reliable and accurate information to all segments of Indian society, including migrant workers. “Without confusing the readers or carrying fake news, Tamil Murasu worked in conjunction with the Government to deliver necessary information to the Indian community.”

Mr Shanmugam pointed out that, amid Singapore’s multi-ethnic landscape, Tamil Murasu has fostered a unique Tamil identity rooted in culture and heritage.

The new app, which is available for download, delivers all things Tamil-related to the community. It has different news categories including local, world, India, sports and entertainment.

Other contents include short videos, podcasts on community issues and trends, as well as specially curated photo galleries and articles on astrology, food and home remedies.

Content from the English weekly tabla! is also featured.

“If you are looking for quick news, we have that,” said Mr Venga Subramaniam, digital editor, Tamil Murasu. “For those who want in-depth analysis, we have that, too.”

SPH Media chief executive Teo Lay Lim said the app “marks a new chapter for Tamil Murasu, and we will continue to strive to bring the best experiences to our audiences”.

The app has been well-received by users such as Indian Heritage Centre general manager Bhavani Dass, who said the app would benefit the community.

“The younger generation, in particular, will love it as they will get to read bite-sized news in an appealing packaging,” she said.

Accounts executive P. Ram, 32, said the multimedia platform is highly engaging with its one-minute news videos and informative short reads: “Life in Singapore is hectic, and you spend a lot of time commuting. These segments come in handy in keeping abreast of the latest news that impact the community.”

Music composer and local rapper Yung Raja, who performed at the launch, was just as impressed with the app.

“I get the Tamil Murasu paper daily at home, but this is so convenient. It is a wonderful thing for the Tamil community, especially the youth. It will certainly help bridge the gap between the youth and the Tamil community.”

Nanyang Technological University freshman N.J. Pravin, who loves the movie ticket booking function, said: “Tamil Murasu’s content is much more diverse than just hard, dry news. I have seen food and entertainment reviews on its social media platform.”

The app can be enjoyed even by readers who are not fluent in Tamil.

“The text-to-speech function comes in handy for those who cannot read Tamil. It will encourage more people to follow Tamil news with this app,” said marketing professional Sudha Jayaraman, 41.