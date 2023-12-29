Tamil Nadu loses its ‘Captain’

The film and political fraternities in Tamil Nadu were in deep mourning on Thursday over the death of actor-politician Vijayakanth (far right) in Chennai following an illness. He was 71.

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), the political party that he founded, had earlier in the day informed through a post on its official X handle that Vijayakanth was admitted to MIOT Hospital and put on ventilator support after he complained of breathing problems.

Last month, he was admitted to the same hospital as his health deteriorated. Suffering from cough and throat pain, he was kept under observation for 14 days.

Vijayakanth had been ill and kept a low profile for the past five years, and his wife Premalatha formally took over the reins of the DMDK on Dec 14.

Visuals from outside the hospital on Thursday showed DMDK supporters and fans mourning the death of the popular actor-leader.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended condolences to his family, fans and followers.

“A legend of the Tamil film world, his charismatic performances captured the hearts of millions. As a political leader, he was deeply committed to public service, leaving a lasting impact on Tamil Nadu’s political landscape,” Mr Modi said in a social media post.

“His passing leaves a void that will be hard to fill. He was a close friend and I fondly recall my interactions with him over the years. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, fans and numerous followers. Om Shanti.”

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan said he was “deeply saddened” by Vijayakanth’s death, and called him “a revolutionary artist” both in the fields of cinema and politics.

“He lived with humanity in every action. He was the creator of innovative ideas in Tamil Nadu politics. He had a helping hand extended to the poor. Fearless courage was his hallmark. Vijayakanth will remain forever in our memories,” Kamal wrote on X.

Fondly referred to as “Captain” owing to his on-screen portrayal of military characters, Vijayakanth established himself as a versatile actor with a successful career in cinema. He featured in 154 movies before venturing into politics.

He founded the DMDK in 2005 with the aim of providing an alternative political platform in Tamil Nadu, challenging the established Dravidian parties like the DMK and AIADMK.

The party made its electoral debut in the 2006 Tamil Nadu assembly elections, making an immediate impact and establishing itself as a force to be reckoned with in the state’s politics.

In the 2011 state elections, it scripted history, winning more seats than the DMK and becoming the principal opposition party.

Vijayakanth, who served as a member of the legislative assembly twice, representing the Virudhachalam and Rishivandiyam constituencies, served as the leader of the opposition in the assembly from 2011 to 2016.

He soon emerged as a strong political challenger to AIADMK leader J. Jayalalithaa and DMK president M Karunanidhi, and many thought his DMDK could become an alternative to the Dravidian parties.

But a fallout with Ms Jayalalithaa scuppered his chances.

The DMDK fought the 2014 parliamentary elections under the umbrella of the National Democratic Alliance, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, but did not achieve significant success. It soon faced internal challenges, including defections of key leaders, which impacted its electoral performance in subsequent elections.

In the 2016, 2019 and 2021 elections, the DMDK did not perform well as Vijayakanth battled health complications and remained away from the public eye.

Indo-Asian News Service