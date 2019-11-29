Test of skills

The annual story-writing and narration competition Talevision was held in our school recently.

All the classes participated in the event.

The students were given different topics to write about.

The first round began with class 2 students writing about their "great inventions".

Those who did well went to the second round where they had to write about "a magical evening".

The winners progressed to the final round where they could write on any topic of their choice.

This round was the most exciting as the winners got the opportunity to read out their story in front of the whole school.

It was a challenging but fun event. The students got the opportunity to explore their writing abilities.

(from GIG International School)