Three in-flight engine shutdowns in two months spark probe

Sugar exports capped at 10 million tonnes

India has capped sugar exports to safeguard its own supplies and ease inflation, days after a ban on wheat shipments sent global prices soaring in the wake of the Ukraine war.

The world's largest sugar producer and No. 2 exporter after Brazil said on Tuesday that shipments would be limited to 10 million tonnes for the current marketing year to September.

The decision was taken "with a view to maintain the domestic availability and price stability during the sugar season", said the food ministry.

Government moves to protect consumers from rising prices

The Central government on Saturday announced a series of changes to the tax structure levied on crucial commodities in a bid to protect consumers from rising prices amid high inflation.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by Rs8 (14 cents) per litre and Rs6 per litre on diesel.

The new tax regime on petrol and diesel could result in a loss of about Rs1 trillion to the government in annual revenue due to the lower collection, she said in a series of tweets.

The government also removed the import duty on anthracite, PCI coal and coking coal in a bid to reduce raw material costs for local market demand.

India attracts highest ever foreign direct investment in 2021-22

India received a new record of foreign direct investment (FDI) worth US$83.57 billion in the financial year April 2021 to March 2022, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Friday.

It added that India had rapidly emerged as a preferred FDI destination and that the FDI inflows had increased 20-fold in the past 20 years.

Singapore remained the top investor with 27 per cent, followed by the United States (18 per cent).

Man jailed 10 years over wife's 'dowry death'

A court in Kerala on Tuesday sentenced a man to 10 years in prison in a ruling that found he abused his wife over their wedding dowry, leading to suicide.

The district court found Kiran Kumar guilty under India's "dowry death" law, which allows charges to be brought against people for causing the death of a woman within the first seven years of a marriage featuring dowry gifts and payments.

Kumar was married to Ms Vismaya Nair for just over a year when she was found dead last June in the bathroom of his family home in Kerala.

Delhi woman hires contract killer to kill husband

A 28-year-old woman was arrested in New Delhi on Wednesday for getting her husband, who had another wife, killed with the help of a contract killer.

Chander Kala alias Chanda and the contract killer Jumman alias Jumma earlier surrendered before the Tis Hazari Court.

Police said the husband, Veer Bahadur Verma, 50, was found lying in a pool of blood on a bed near Ranhola Road on May 18. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

Jet Airways allowed to fly again

India's Jet Airways said on Friday it got the green light to resume operation of commercial flights.

Once India's biggest private carrier, Jet stopped flying in April 2019 after running out of cash, owing billions to lenders and leaving thousands jobless.

The airline earlier said the National Company Law Tribunal approved a resolution plan submitted by a consortium of London-based Kalrock Capital and UAE-based businessman Murari Lal Jalan.

Three in-flight engine shutdowns in two months spark probe

The Indian government is investigating three separate incidents in the past two months where pilots had to shut down plane engines mid-flight after encountering problems.

All three incidents, the people said, involved engines made by CFM, a joint venture between General Electric and France's Safran.

All the planes landed safely as modern commercial jetliners are equipped to fly and land safely with a single engine.

Seven feared dead in Zojila Pass road accident

Seven people are feared dead after a road accident on Wednesday in Zojila Pass, which connects Ladakh with Jammu and Kashmir.

A disaster management department officer told IANS that a taxi carrying eight people skidded off the road and fell into a 135m-deep gorge. Rescue operations are ongoing.

46 arrested for violence in Andhra town

Police in Amalapuram, a town in Andhra Pradesh, arrested 46 people in connection with Tuesday's large-scale violence.

The houses of minister P. Viswaroop and a legislator were set afire during the incident.

It was reported that the violence intensified after groups of people protested against the government proposal to rename Konaseema district as Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.

Two mauled to death by tiger in Uttar Pradesh

Two men were mauled to death by a tiger in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district.

On Saturday, 30-year-old Mahesh from Dumeda village was killed in the Tikunia forest area.

On Monday, Kamlesh Kumar, also 30 years old, was cycling home after working in a cane field in the forest area of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve when the tiger pounced on him.

Festival cancelled after temple remains submerged

The Someshwar temple in Kurdi village, south Goa, emerges from the water every year when summer is at its peak.

However, due to non-seasonal rain this year, the temple has remained underwater.

IANS reported that locals were disappointed because the Someshwar Maha Utsav, an annual festival held at the temple when it surfaces, had to be cancelled.

Committee of Administrators to run Hockey India

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday declared that Hockey India had violated the National Sports Code and constituted a three-member Committee of Administrators to run its day-to-day affairs.

This was in the wake of a plea filed by former Olympian Aslam Sher Khan, challenging the appointment of Mr Narinder Batra as a life member and Ms Elena Norman as CEO of the national sports body.