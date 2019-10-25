Tirupati celebration

Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran addressing the devotees. PHOTO: SINGAPORE TELUGU SAMAJAM

Singapore Telugu Samajam, under the aegis of the Tirumala Tirupati Devastanams, celebrated Tirumala Tirupati Sri Srinivasa Thiru Kalyana Mahotsavam at the open field opposite the Sri Sivan Temple in Geylang over three days from Oct 11.

More than 25,000 devotees participated in the event, which followed the prayers, rituals and sevas performed at the Tirumala Tirupati temple in India.

To add to the festive flavour, a cultural programme involving devotional songs and classical and traditional dances was also held.

Among those who attended the festivities were Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam, Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran, India's High Commissioner to Singapore Jawed Ashraf, Hindu Endowments Board Chairman R. Jayachandran and Sri Sivan Temple adviser A. Dinakaran.

Chief guest Y.V. Subba Reddy, the chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devastanams, praised the arrangements made by the Singapore Telugu Samajam.

He said plans are afoot to dvelop the facilities at Tirumala and ensure hassle-free darshan for overseas devotees.

Singapore Telugu Samajam's president Koti Reddy expressed happiness that devotees in Singapore could get the blessings of Sri Perumal, also known as God of Kaliyuga.