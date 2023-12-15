Top foods to cleanse your system

If you’re in charge of what you put on your plate, you could mitigate the effects of air pollution, to an extent. Perhaps more significantly, following an anti-pollution diet can help you live healthily.

Say yes to leafy greens



Leafy greens such as spinach, kale and collard greens are packed with antioxidants and essential nutrients. They act as the body’s natural air purifiers, and reduce oxidative stress and inflammation.

Berries are bursting with antioxidants



Sweet, juicy and antioxidant-rich berries such as blueberries, strawberries and raspberries are allies in the fight against pollution. Their vibrant colours signal the presence of potent antioxidants, which combat free radicals and keep the system clean.

Cruciferous vegetables are detox powerhouses



Broccoli, cauliflower and Brussels sprouts are detox superstars. They are loaded with compounds, such as sulforaphane, which helps detoxify the liver. These veggies keep the body running like a well-oiled machine.

Citrus fruits serve as vitamin C boosters

Oranges, lemons and grapefruits are rich in vitamin C, which boosts the immune system and helps the body cope with the oxidative stress brought on by polluted air. Enjoy them in your salads, smoothies or as a refreshing snack.

Indo-Asian News Service