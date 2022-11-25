Six killed in police firing

At least six people were killed in police firing near the border between Assam and Meghalaya on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district, when Assam Police personnel and forest guards opened fire on a crowd after heated arguments.

India discontinues Air Suvidha form for international passengers

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday discontinued the filling of mandatory Air Suvidha form for international passengers.

The Air Suvidha was a mandatory self-declaration to be filled by international passengers arriving in India. The form asked about the travellers' health status and recent travel details.

The ministry said it revised the guidelines in light of sustained declining Covid-19 trajectory and significant advances being made in Covid-19 vaccination coverage both globally and in India.

Travellers with single name on Indian passport can't fly to UAE

United Arab Emirates authorities have told trade partner IndiGo airlines that passengers with a single name on Indian passport will not be allowed to enter UAE from Monday.

This means that both first and last names have to be clearly declared.

But the low-cost carrier said passengers with single name on passport and in possession of a residence permit or permanent visa will be allowed to enter provided the first name and surname are updated.

OECD: India among few economies in Asia to witness growth

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in its latest report projected India as one of the few growing economies in Asia amid a global slowdown triggered by a massive energy shock owing to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The Paris-based inter-governmental body, which focuses on economic policy, reports that India is set to be the second-fastest growing economy in the G20 in FY 2022-23 after Saudi Arabia.

The statement comes despite decelerating global demand and the tightening of monetary policy to manage inflationary pressures.

Cotton exports stall as farmers hold off sales for higher prices

Indian traders are struggling to export cotton despite higher production as farmers are delaying sale of their harvest hoping for higher prices in coming months, industry officials told Reuters.

The limited supplies are keeping local prices significantly above the global benchmark, making overseas sales unviable from the world's biggest producer of the fibre.

Billionaire Adani's firm weighs US$1.8 billion fundraiser

Adani Enterprise, the flagship firm of Asia's richest person, is considering issuing at least US$1.8 billion ($2.5b) in new shares, reported Bloomberg.

Billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate is working with advisers on the follow-on issue and might sell the shares as soon as next year.

The sale might raise as much as US$2.4 billion.

The issuance will test investor appetite for a stock that has had outsized gains, compounded by lower liquidity relative to peers and sparse analyst coverage.

Man jailed six months for letting cows roam streets

A court in Gujarat has handed a six-month jail sentence to a man for letting his cattle stray on the streets.

Prakash Jairam Desai was found guilty of letting them loose and endangering people's lives.

The court said the punishment was imposed to serve justice since such offences are on the rise.

MP Congress MLA's 'wife' writes to party leaders to seek justice

A day after a woman, who claimed to be Madhya Pradesh Congress legislator Umang Singhar's wife, lodged a police report accusing him of sexual harassment, she wrote a letter on Wednesday to top party leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Kamal Nath, seeking justice.

She claims that Mr Singhar has a fetish for filming women in the nude and blackmailing them, and has exploited many other women.

Probe ordered after six lose eyesight in cataract operation

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district has ordered a probe against the Aradhya nursing home after six senior citizens lost their eyesight following surgery for cataract there.

The six complained of loss of vision, headache and pain in the eyes. CMO Alok Ranjan said that action would be initiated after the inquiry. Four women allegedly abduct man and sexually abuse him Four women - all in their early-20s - in Punjab's Jalandhar city allegedly abducted a man, who works as a labourer in a leather factory, on the pretext of asking for an address and sexually abused him.

The victim told the media that the women sprayed a chemical in his eyes, which made him unconscious. Later, he was dumped at a secluded spot.

Kerala govt moves court against discharge of IAS officer in case

The Kerala government on Wednesday approached the High Court to challenge an order of a lower court which discharged Indian Administrative Service officer Sriram Venkitaraman of a culpable homicide charge for a road accident in 2019 in Thiruvanthapuram.

The officer was driving a car that hit journalist K.M. Basheer and killed him. The police found that Mr Venkitaraman was drunk at the time of the accident.

Maharashtra govt to probe police inaction on Shraddha's SOS

The Maharashtra government has ordered a probe into the Palghar Police's "inaction" on a letter from Ms Shraddha Walkar in November 2020.

She had written about the death threats from her live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawala.

"Without blaming anybody, we need to know the truth... If the police had acted in a timely manner, this killing of Shraddha by Poonawala could have been avoided," said Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Aftab was arrested in Delhi on Nov 12 for killing Ms Shraddha on May 18, chopping her body into many pieces and scattering the remains in a forest.

Cricket board sacks selectors after World Cup exit

India's cricket board has sacked its entire selection committee, led by former fast bowler Chetan Sharma, after the team's humiliating T20 World Cup exit.

India suffered a 10-wicket thrashing by England in the semi-final in Adelaide, prompting fresh soul-searching by a team that last won a global title at the 2013 Champions Trophy. The exit dismayed India's legion of die-hard fans and prompted calls from commentators and the public for heads to roll.