Ola Electric to set up US$500m battery research centre

Softbank Group-backed Ola Electric will invest US$500 million to set up a battery innovation centre in Bengaluru.

The facility will house advanced labs and high-tech equipment for battery innovation and is part of India's push towards becoming a global electric vehicle hub, said Mr Bhavish Aggarwal, founder and chief executive of Ola Electric.

The company will hire senior engineers and research scientists at the facility, potentially one of the world's biggest battery research centres.

13 killed after bus falls into river in Madhya Pradesh

At least 13 people died when the bus they were travelling in fell into a river in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Monday. Their bodies were recovered from the river Narmada as rescue work continued.

"The total number of passengers on the bus hasn't been established. The bus, belonging to Maharashtra, started its journey from Indore city in the morning," said a local police officer.

Second monkeypox case detected

India's second monkeypox case was detected in Kerala on Monday. The 31-year-old male is said to be a native of Kannur district and is undergoing treatment at a government medical facility there.

"He arrived from Dubai on July 13 and those in close contact with him have been put under observation," said a health department officer.

The country's first monkeypox case was detected in Kerala on July 14. The infected person was a traveller from the UAE who had reached the state on July 12.

Two girls stripped to lend uniforms for class photo

Two girls were reportedly stripped naked by their teachers in a government school in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, so that their uniforms could be lent to other students for a class photograph.

As a result, the girls, aged eight and nine, remained naked for around an hour.

The incident happened on July 11. But a police report was made only on Monday. The two teachers involved in the case have since been arrested.

US woman arrested for faking her own kidnapping

An American woman was arrested in Delhi after being accused of faking her own kidnapping.

Chloe McLaughlin, 27, had run out of cash while travelling through South Asia and allegedly wrote "ransom notes" to convince her parents to send money. The attempt backfired after her parents reached out to the American Embassy and Indian Police.

Investigators traced her location from the IP address tagged to the ransom emails she sent.

They found her staying with a 31-year-old man, Okoroafor Chibuike Okoro, from Nigeria. The two had met online.

Haryana DSP investigating illegal mining mowed down in Nuh

A deputy superintendent of police investigating illegal stone-mining was killed on Tuesday when a truck he signalled to stop in Haryana's Nuh district drove into him, officials said.

Tauru DSP Surender Singh had signalled for the dumper-truck to stop for him to check documents in the Pachgaon area, but the driver sped on, running over him.

Police later said a man allegedly involved in the killing was arrested.

RJD chief's son claims torture by wife, in-laws

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's oldest son Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday alleged that his wife and in-laws were torturing him and demanding crores of rupees as compensation for divorce.

"They have also abused my mother and father. My father is having several diseases and currently recuperating in hospital," Tej Pratap said on Facebook Live.

"I was facing the plight for the last four years due to the ongoing divorce proceedings."

Police officers injured in school campus clashes

At least 20 police officers were injured on Sunday in Tamil Nadu while trying to prevent a mob from burning buses parked in the grounds of a school after a female student committed suicide, local media reported.

Protesters forcibly entered the school campus in Kallakurichi district and set school buses and police vehicles on fire as they demanded justice over the student's death.

The teenager was found dead in the hostel of the private school on July 13. She apparently left a suicide note naming two teachers, saying they had tortured her and some other students by forcing them to study all the time.

Traders and shopkeepers to protest against tax hikes

Indian traders and shopkeepers will hold a nationwide protest next week against a hike in taxes on a range of products and services, including food grains and household items, that went into effect on Monday, a top official of a leading traders' group said.

"The 5 per cent tax on a range of food products - which had been tax-free - and hike in rates on other household items have increased the inflation burden on the public and traders," said Pravin Khandelwal, president of the Confederation of All India Traders, which represents more than 10 million small shopkeepers and wholesalers.

He said the group's members would launch a nationwide series of protest meetings on July 26, starting in Bhopal, a stronghold of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Over 390,000 Indians gave up citizenship in past three years

More than 390,000 Indians have renounced their citizenship in the past three years, the government told Parliament on Tuesday, with the United States emerging as the top choice among 103 countries where the emigrants settled.

More than 163,000 Indians relinquished their citizenship in 2021 alone, according to the data tabled by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. More than 78,000 of them took up US citizenship.

Others went to Singapore (7,046), Sweden (3,754), Bahrain (170) and Iran (21). One took up citizenship of Burkina Faso.

African cheetahs to be spotted soon in India

India and Namibia signed a deal on Wednesday to bring cheetahs into the South Asian country, with the first batch of eight wild cats set to arrive next month, officials said.

India has been working to relocate the animals since 2020, when the Supreme Court announced that African cheetahs could be introduced in a "carefully chosen location" on an experimental basis.

India in the past had Asiatic cheetahs, but the species was declared extinct within the country by 1952.