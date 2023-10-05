URA unveils 2025 Draft Masterplan

Homes in more central locations and plans for recreational spaces are among proposals that the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) has put forth for its next masterplan, which is due in 2025.

URA on Thursday said it will engage the public over the next two years as part of the latest review of the masterplan, which sets out land use and development plans for Singapore over the next 10 to 15 years.

Plans for a good mix of public and private housing in more central locations – including the city area, the former Keppel Club site which will form part of the Greater Southern Waterfront and Turf City in Bukit Timah – are being considered.

A recreational masterplan will also be developed to provide recreational spaces and facilities that are more accessible to the public, to promote active lifestyles and ageing in place. This is another proposal under the Shape A Happy, Healthy City – one of four themes under the Draft Masterplan.

The themes were adapted from URA’s long-term plan review, which was completed in 2022 and will guide Singapore’s development over the next 50 years. More than 15,000 Singaporeans took part in engagement sessions where they discussed topics like sustainability and land scarcity.

National Development Minister Desmond Lee said yesterday that the strategies identified in the long-term plan review will be translated into detailed plans and implemented.

The Straits Times