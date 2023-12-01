Vanitha allegedly attacked by fan of co-contestant

Former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Vanitha Vijaykumar was allegedly attacked on Saturday by a supporter of actor Pradeep Antony, who recently got evicted from Bigg Boss Tamil 7.

She posted a photo of her injured face on social media and wrote: “A man appeared from nowhere and hit me on my face and fled before saying ‘you are giving red card’. I was in so much pain and bleeding. No one was around. I called my sister to come down, and she urged me to report (it) to the police, but I told her I lost trust in the process.”

Anthony reacted to the post by saying: “Clarification: I don’t have anything against any of my contestants or anyone... @vanithavijayku1 I wasn’t aware of what happened, but I feel sorry for you. Take rest.”