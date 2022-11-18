Vegetable briyani in pressure cooker

Briyani is a well-loved dish in India. It is usually made with rice, spices, herbs and yoghurt.

This no-fuss vegetarian briyani does not use onion or garlic and can be made in a pressure cooker.

Preparation time: 15 minutes Cooking time: 30 minutes Serves: 4

Ingredients: 1½ cup basmati rice 2 cups water 2 tbsp oil 2 tsp ghee Salt as needed 1¼ cup mixed vegetables (carrot, beans and peas) ¼ cup cauliflower florets ½ capsicum

Grind to fine paste: 1 cup mint leaves 1 cup coriander leaves 2 green chilli 1 small piece ginger 1 tsp fennel seeds ½ tsp turmeric powder Water as needed

Method: 1) Wash and soak the basmati rice in the 2 cups of water. 2) Pour oil into a pan and saute the capsicum for two minutes. Set aside. 3) Blanch the cauliflower and saute for five minutes, adding some salt to it. Set aside. 4) Heat oil and ghee in pressure cooker. Add the ground paste and saute for two minutes. 5) Add the mixed vegetables and mix well. Cook for a minute. 6) Add the rice and water. 7) Add salt as needed. 8) Cover and cook for a whistle. 9) Turn the heat down and cook for another 10 minutes before switching the cooker off. Let the pressure release naturally. 10) Add the capsicum and cauliflower, and mix gently before serving.

Notes: a) The capsicum and cauliflower are cooked separately to prevent them from turning mushy. b) You can add whole garam masala ingredients such as bay leaf, cardamom and cinnamon stick to the oil and ghee.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com