Vidyut sheds luxuries on Himalayan retreat

Action star Vidyut Jammwal celebrated his birthday on Sunday by sharing on Instagram his unique annual ritual in the mountains that has become a part of his life for more than 14 years.

In one photo, he’s seen sitting by the river flaunting his well-chiselled body, while in another he is meditating in the cold water. A third shows him cooking.

“My retreat to the Himalayan ranges has become an integral part of my life, and I spend 7-10 days alone,” he wrote. “It is here that I create the energy I want to surround myself with, then head home ready to experience a new chapter in my life – Reborn.”