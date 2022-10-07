Wedding guests die after bus plunges into gorge

At least 31 people were killed after a bus carrying wedding guests veered off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand, police said on Wednesday.

The vehicle carrying 45 people was travelling along a treacherous mountain highway when it careened over an edge and plunged at least 500m. "Nineteen injured passengers have been rescued," the state's top police officer Ashok Kumar told AFP.

At least 10 mountaineers killed in Himalayas avalanche

Snow was complicating rescuers' efforts on Thursday to reach a group of mountaineers hit by an avalanche in the Indian Himalayas, which killed at least 10, with more than 20 missing.

The group, consisting of 34 trainees and seven instructors, was caught in the avalanche at 8.45am on Tuesday while returning from the mountain peak Draupadi ka Danda-II at 5,670m above sea level. Eight were rescued.

Tractor trailer carrying pilgrims crashes in Uttar Pradesh

A tractor pulling a trolley packed with religious pilgrims in Uttar Pradesh overturned and plunged into a pond last Saturday, killing 26 and seriously injuring 16 others.

The trailer was carrying around 50 people, mostly women and children, when the incident happened in Kanpur district.

India 'knocks on doors of new era' with launch of 5G services

India launched 5G telecommunication services on Saturday, a key step in the government's goal to achieve a US$1 trillion ($1.42 trillion) digital economy by FY2026.

Launching the services at the 6th India Mobile Congress in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described it as "a knock on the doors of a new era" and the "beginning of infinite opportunities".

As the fifth-generation standard for mobile networks, 5G supports ultra-high speed wireless Internet, enabling wider adoption of emerging technologies like automated warehouses, drone deliveries and robotics-driven healthcare.

SpiceJet shares rise on report of big government loan

Shares of SpiceJet surged 9 per cent on Thursday following reports the Indian budget carrier was likely to receive an additional loan of Rs10 billion ($174 million) under the government's modified Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme.

The funds will help the airline clear its dues, pay lessors on time and induct new Boeing 737 Max planes.

The airline is currently operating less than 50 per cent of its approved flights, following an order from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation after multiple incidents involving its aircraft.

Reliance Jio to launch 4G-enabled, low-cost laptop

Reliance Jio will launch a budget laptop priced at US$184 with an embedded 4G sim card, with the aim to replicate the success of its low-cost JioPhone in India's price-sensitive market.

The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate partnered global giants Qualcomm and Microsoft for the JioBook.

Qualcomm will be powering the computing chips based on technology from Arm and the Windows OS maker will provide support for some apps.

India unveils attack helicopters for high-altitude locations

India unveiled on Monday its first batch of locally-made attack helicopters, designed primarily for use in high-altitude areas like the Himalayas, where its troops clashed with China in 2020.

The Light Combat Helicopters are seen as another milestone in Indian efforts to reduce dependence on Russia, its main source of arms, and other suppliers.

Officials said the choppers, made by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, were tested at altitudes up to 4,875m above sea level.

Fighter jets scramble after report of bomb scare on flight from Iran

India's air force on Monday said it scrambled fighter jets after receiving information of a bomb scare on an Iran-registered airline transiting through Indian airspace.

The air force said it later received information from Iran's capital Tehran to disregard the bomb scare and the flight continued its journey to China's Guangzhou.

The jets followed the aircraft at a safe distance and the aircraft was offered the option to land at two airports in north-western India.

Indore retains cleanest city status

Indore was named India's cleanest city for the sixth time in a row, followed by Surat and Navi Mumbai, in the Central government's annual cleanliness survey whose results were announced on Saturday.

In the category of best-performing states in Swachh Survekshan Awards 2022, Madhya Pradesh secured top spot, followed by Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

Four Italians arrested for defacing Ahmedabad Metro coaches

Four Italians were arrested on Sunday by the Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch unit for defacing with graffiti two parked coaches of the Ahmedabad Metro at Apparel Park in Gomtipur, the police said.

They were caught on closed-circuit television footage.

"The individuals arrested are addicted to graffiti-aerosol painting, so they do it whenever they see an opportunity," stated the police press note.

Mawmluh cave in Meghalaya gets Unesco recognition

Meghalaya's Mawmluh cave, which is one of longest in the Indian subcontinent, has been named as one of Unesco's First 100 IUGS Geological Sites in the world by the International Union of Geological Sciences, officials said on Sunday.

Locally known as Krem Mawmluh, the 4,500m-long cave at Sohra in the East Khasi Hills District, is around 60km from Shillong, and is known for its stalagmite structures and other rock formations.

Mawmluh cave, the first cave that was explored by a British official in 1844, is one of the prominent tourist destinations in north-eastern India.

Olympic javelin thrower banned until 2025 for doping

Indian anti-doping authorities suspended Tokyo Olympic javelin thrower Shivpal Singh for four years after he tested positive for a banned drug. He tested positive for performance-enhancing steroid methandienone.

Shivpal, India's second-best javelin athlete after Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, was tested out of competition in September last year.