CELEBRATION

Deepavali Festival Village - A shopping destination with beautiful decorations, delicious cookies and colourful apparel for this festive season.

When: Till Oct 26, 10am to 10pm

Where: Campbell Lane

Contact: Log on to https://www.littleindia.com.sg

DEEPAVALI OPEN HOUSE

Deepavali Open House 2019 at the Indian Heritage Centre. Attend Indian fashion and sari-draping workshop and play traditional Indian games. You can also decorate coasters and take part in a guided heritage tour of Little India. Free admission.

When: Oct 26, 10am to 6pm & Oct 27, 11am to 3pm

Where: Indian Heritage Centre, 5 Campbell Lane

Contact: Log on to facebook.com/indianheritagecentre

THEATRE

Karagam by AK Theatre (Singapore) is a new, inspirational story performed by artistes in the distinctive Tamil folk dance style with vigorous movements.

Tickets: $25

When: Oct 27 & 28, 3pm & 7.30pm

Where: Esplanade Annexe Studio

Contact: Log on to https://www.esplanade.com

HEALTH

Discover the path of sustainable healthy living at the first global celebration of Ayurveda Day in Singapore. Free admission

When: Oct 25, 5pm to 7pm

Where: Tanglin Club Auditorium, 5 Stevens Road

Contact: 9238-8726

CONFERENCE

Indian Youth Conference by SINDA Youth Club. Free admission.

When: Nov 2, 12.30pm to 8pm

Where: The Tree Top, Level 5, 2 Orchard Link, SCAPE Contact: Log on to https://www.eventbrite.sg

BOOK LAUNCH

Dangling Gandhi, book of fiction and short stories by Jayanthi Sankar.

When: Nov 17, 5pm to 6.30pm Where: Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane

Contact: E-mail jeyanthisankar28@gmail.com or ranjani.writer@gmail.com

ACTIVITY

Community Garden Festival: Learn about Singapore's gardening journey. There will be free activities for families, novel gardening projects, informative talks and demonstrations. Free but need to register.

When: Nov 1 to 3, 10am to 7pm

Where: Jurong Lake Gardens, 104 Yuan Ching Road

Contact: E-mail nparks_hortpark@nparks.gov.sg

EXHIBITION

458.32 Square Metres by Kanchana Gupta. The India-born and Singapore-based artist's first solo exhibition features new sculptures which are minimalist in form but complex in texture. Free admission.

When: Till Nov 10, 11am to 7pm (Tuesday to Saturday), 11am to 6pm (Sunday), closed on Monday and public holidays.

Where: Sullivan+Strumpf, 01-06, Block 5 Lock Road

Contact: Log on to https://www.sullivanstrumpf.com

Listings on this page are free.

Write to: tabla!, 1000 Toa Payoh North, Annexe Block Level 3, Singapore 318994 or e-mail tabla@sph.com.sg at least two weeks ahead. Include the name of the event, organiser, venue, date and time, ticket prices and your name, address and contact number. We reserve the right to edit or reject items submitted.