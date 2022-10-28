Win-win cricket tournament for all

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Cricket in Singapore will get a boost on Dec 18 when tabla!, Zee Entertainment and Westlite Accommodation join hands to hold a unique tournament.

The T10 Westlite Integration Cup at the Indian Association ground on Balestier Road will see migrant workers, corporate leaders, national-level players and Under-19 talents play together in a team for the first time in Singapore.

Six teams, featuring such cricket enthusiasts and owned by corporate houses, will compete for the trophy and cash prizes ranging from $1,000 to $5,000.

"The Integration Cup is a tournament the likes of which the cricket world has never seen," said Mr Jawharilal Rajendran, editor of tabla! and Tamil Murasu.

"Players from a diverse range of backgrounds and nationalities will be bonded together as a team in their quest for success.

"It will be a win-win for everyone, players and spectators alike, an event not to be missed."

When tabla! and Zee mooted this idea a few months ago, Westlite immediately came on board as the title sponsor.

Over the past seven years, the dormitory giant held a cricket tournament for its residents every International Migrants Workers' Day on Dec 18 and was thrilled to be presented with this opportuntity to expand the event to a bigger affair.

"We are excited to present the Westlite Integration Cup in partnership with tabla! and Zee," said CEO Kong Chee Min of Centurion Corporation, whose portfolio of workers' accommodation assets are managed under the Westlite Accommodation brand.

"Having organised six editions of the Westlite Inter-Dormitory Cricket Tournament for our residents, this year's edition - the first without Covid-19 restrictions - is bigger in comparison.

"It will be viewed by a larger crowed and live-streamed to cricket-crazy fans worldwide.

"Our migrant workers will get the opportunity to play on a prominent cricket ground and alongside seasoned cricket players.

"No matter which team prevails, this event is a victory for all our residents and anyone who loves cricket."

Organisations such as DBS and Red Bull as well as the Global Indian International School have stepped forward to sponsor teams, prizes and facilities.

"We are extremely excited to be involved in this first-of-its-kind cricket tournament," said Zee Entertainment executive vice-president and territory head Tripta Singh.

"Zee is a pioneer in helping talent shine through various reality shows, talent hunt competitions and local productions in Singapore.

"Keeping with that spirit, we are pioneering this novel concept that brings together corporates, migrant workers and national players.

"Cricket is the pulse of South Asians and we are proud of this initiative, which truly speaks to our audience across professions and passion.

"This also sets the ball rolling for the group's comeback into the business of cricket with our recently acquired rights for the International League T20."

The League is a 20-over cricket tournament which will be played in the United Arab Emirates in January next year.

Alongside the Integration Cup, a cricket tournament solely for migrant workers will also be held on Dec 18 at the adjoining Ceylon Sports Club ground.

The Westlite inter-dormitory tournament will feature about 130 players and 16 teams.

"A large majority of Westlite Accommodation's residents hail from South Asia, where cricket is the national sport and passion," the company said in a statement.

"That is why we have extensive outdoor recreation areas at our purpose-built dormitories, including cricket pitches.

"We support our residents' sporting passion because we believe Westlite Accommodation dormitories should be communities where residents can 'Live, Learn and Play' and enjoy active, happy times at their home away from home. Being able to participate in their favourite sport helps them rejuvenate their body, mind and soul, and improves their well-being."

