Woman shields kids from moving train after they fall onto track

A woman and her two children narrowly escaped death when they fell onto a train track in Bihar on Dec 23.

In a video that has gone viral, the woman is seen crouching protectively over her little ones as a train whizzes over them.

Indian media reported that the woman, who was not named, and her family had arrived at the railway station in Barh to board a train to Delhi.

A large group of people began shoving one another as they boarded the train, and the woman and her children were pushed off the platform onto the tracks.

Some people tried to pull the family to safety, but the train began to move. The woman instinctively shielded her children.

Immediately after the train passed, frantic onlookers jumped onto the track to rescue the trio.