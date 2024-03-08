Women entrepreneurs united for charity

Being a single mother did not stop Shajeetha Noorul Ameen from pursuing her dreams as a social entrepreneur and beauty pageant model.

The 32-year-old has been raising her nine-year-old daughter while managing Caprious Marketing, a company she co-founded in 2020 that helps lower- and middle-income families secure essential furniture and appliances at an affordable price.

“When we started, we saw many families struggling during Covid-19 and realised they couldn’t afford such items. They didn’t even have beds, fridges and washing machines,” she told tabla!

“Since then, we have been working with individuals, community partners and Facebook groups to identify people who were giving away furniture and appliances, and those in need of them.”

Ms Shajeetha will also represent Singapore at the Mrs International Global 2024 grand final in Kuala Lumpur on March 17, having been crowned the Mrs Singapore International Global 2024.

“I joined it on a whim when I saw the pageant auditions in November. It came at a time when I was thinking of restructuring my business,” she said.

“As a social entrepreneur and single mum, self-esteem, confidence and the way I carry myself are important, and this pageant teaches me that.”

Ms Shajeetha was also one of four women who shared their Ladyboss Entrepreneur Success Stories at the Wondrously Women Good Enough Me (WWGEM) Runway Fundraiser on March 2 in connection with International Women’s Day.

Proceeds from the fundraiser went to WWGEM’s community programmes for three segments: single mothers, the Periwinkle Children’s Foundation for special needs and the SunRise Youth Club.

WWGEM founder and managing director Anggun Aida said: “We are helping the needy families in Singapore because we have a bigger mission in life to inspire them.

“WWGEM has benefited more than 1,000 women in Singapore since its inception in 2015. We provide education, financial aid, groceries, school pocket money, back-to-school programmes among other things.”

WWGEM’s Reihana Abdullah, a life coach who sits on the board of directors, said: “We want to show women that they can come from any background, yet make it in life.”

Ms Nirmal Bhai, who showcased her start-up Leo Crystal Meraki at the fundraiser, said: “WWGEM empowers women and provides a community to support single mothers. As a woman running a home-based business, I wish to do my part.”

More information on WWGEM can be found at wwgemsyc.org