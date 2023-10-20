Yuvan floored by hi-tech stage

Yuvan Shankar Raja is one of the top music composers and singers in Tamil filmdom. But even he had not experienced the hi-tech stage setting that was laid out for him by Maestro Productions at the Singapore Indoor Stadium last Saturday.

The 44-year-old had a taste of what Maestro could produce when he performed under its label in Toronto on Sept 30. It was his first concert in Canada, and a huge success.

Yuvan’s sound engineer M. Kumaraguruparan said a 360-degree-view stage is a novelty for the singer, as it is not available for his performances in India.

“Even the light-flashing wristbands were special. They are usually given to fans only for shows involving Western and K-pop bands,” he said.

“Overall, the Maestro team staged a fantastic event, with special effects and a giant LED screen.”

Yuvan is popular for his party tunes, which had the crowd grooving. He and his team of singers also threw in some improvs – to deafening cheers from the crowd.

“I follow the trend. I listen to a lot of music in other languages and stay abreast of technology, so I can engage the fans,” Yuvan told tabla!.

“I don’t try to compete with others. I aim to give my fans a hit song that takes shape on its own. There is organic growth when fans like it. Right now, the trend is of 1990s kind of songs, so I am focusing on that.”

V.K. Santosh Kumar