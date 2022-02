கரடி குகைக்குள் மூன்று வயது மகளை வீசிய மாது

VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED!



CCTV footage shows a woman throwing her daughter into a bear's enclosure in Uzbekistan's Tashkent Zoo.



The toddler was not harmed by the bear, but she was hospitalized with injuries due to the fall.



The woman’s motivation has remained unclear. pic.twitter.com/R5c4aDzSFA

