A Christmas reward for their contributions

RAVI SINGARAM

Christmas is the season of giving and expressing gratitude, and migrant workers and domestic helpers benefited from that thought last weekend.

To replicate the homely atmosphere they so dearly miss away from their families, a series of activities was planned for them over the holidays.

On Christmas eve, some 200 domestic workers were hosted at Life Centre Church in Yishun for celebrations, which were jointly organised by Life Centre Community Services (LCCS) and the Association of Employment Agencies (AEAS).

The joyous occasion was replete with songs, dances and games, as the women donned their best celebratory hats. They also had a tasty Christmas feast.

“I absolutely loved the experience. It was a one-of-a-kind Christmas,” said Mrs P. Sabithararuby, 38, a Sri Lankan domestic helper who has been working here for the past 10 years.

Ms Anandhi, 42, an Indian domestic helper who has been in Singapore for nine years, said: “It was a great opportunity to make new friendships that will last a lifetime.”

Many of the domestic workers were already familiar with the activities organised by the AEAS Fun Club, which provides free workshops for them in subjects such as speech and drama, art, dance, scam prevention and mental wellness every Sunday from 1pm to 4pm at Orchard Central.

The Fun Club is hosting a bonding session between domestic workers and their employers on Jan 21.

LCCS, Life Centre Church and Alliance of Guest Workers Outreach (AGWO) also organised a Christmas Day event at Gardens By The Bay for some 200 workers.

After singing Christmas carols and reciting prayers, they were treated to sumptuous briyani along with mutton and chicken dishes.

While all received goodie bags and free entry to Flower Dome, some workers also won smartwatches and Bluetooth headsets in a lucky draw.

“It was a welcome change in our life, which normally revolves around work and the dormitory,” said Mr Arun, 29.

Father Liju Koruthu Thomas from St Thomas Orthodox Syrian Cathedral, whose Ladies Prayer Wing sponsored the meal, said: “Our migrant brothers work tirelessly, leaving their families behind. It was great to celebrate with them.”

Reverend Samuel Gift Stephen, founder of both LCCS and AGWO, said: “The purpose of these events is to bring our migrant brothers and sisters together and tell them that we really appreciate them.”