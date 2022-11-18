Down memory lane by rail

Other than celebrating the works of Bengali giant Rabindranath Tagore, the Tagore Society in Singapore also organises events that celebrate literary and cultural activities and works of other noted Indian writers.

Such as the production Rail Gaadi, which will be staged from Nov 25 to 27 at National Library's Drama Centre (Black Box) in collaboration with socio-cultural platform Jalsa.

"The script evolved from a Tagore short story to one that covers a more diverse view of India, encompassing different provinces, languages and the works of several other writers," said playwright and director Gauri Gupta.

"The iconic Rail Gaadi song, sung by Ashok Kumar in the 1960s film Aashirwaad, inspired me to collect my own memories and adventures on the innumerable railway trips I took across India and present it in the form of a two-hour Hindi play (with English surtitles) set in a railway carriage."

The railway bridges the physical distances in the vast subcontinent. Its extensive network criss-crosses every nook and cranny of India and works like a cultural glue to bind the people. It shaped the outlook of many who grew up in the pre-liberalisation era.

"This being the 75th year of India's independence, it felt right to showcase 'Incredible India' through a rail gaadi that takes people through various parts of the country," said Gauri.

"The dialects of the rural people are juxtaposed with a bit of English spoken by the urban youth.

"We use theatre, poetry, live singing and physical theatre (movement piece) to showcase the journey. It is a blend of literature, culture and drama in an entertaining format."

Gauri's script runs through the production and vignettes from the past provide context to the contemporary issues being discussed by the four protagonists, interweaving stories by master storytellers Tagore and Ruskin Bond and noted contemporary Hindi author Suryabala Lal.

Well-loved Hindi poem Amausa Ka Mela by Kailash Gautam features in a movement piece depicting the Kumbh Mela. The unique treatment of this poetry presented in a rap-like style is a highlight of the play.

The cast includes Rachita Arke, Nidhi Chopra Khanna, Vartika Singh Khattri, Deepika Rajani, Saurabh Sardana, Shalmalee Vaidya, Hema Kripalani, Swapnil Lakhe, Yogesh Tadwalkar and Vishal Khattri.

The dance choreography is by Ponammaa Deviah.

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Tickets for Rail Gaadi are available at productionrailgaadi.peatix.com/view