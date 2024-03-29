Drunk teacher gets the ‘boot’ from students

A video of a teacher being chased away by students for allegedly arriving at school drunk in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district has gone viral on social media, prompting authorities to launch a probe.

The video from Pallibhata village came to light on March 26, following which the local block education officer launched a probe, Bastar Collector Vijay Dayaram K said.

Based on the inquiry report, further action will be taken in the matter, he said.

The incident, captured on camera and shared by social media user Sneha Mordani, shows the children – both girls and boys – throwing shoes and slippers at the teacher, who arrived drunk and allegedly abused them instead of fulfilling his teaching duties.

In a desperate attempt to escape the situation, the teacher quickly starts his motorbike and speeds away from the school, with the students continuing to chase him and throwing slippers in his direction.

Local reports suggested the teacher from Pallibhata Primary School had been regularly taking classes under the influence of alcohol and often resorting to sleeping on the floor.

When confronted by the children for his misconduct, he would reportedly hurl abuses at them, prompting their eventual revolt.

Sharing the video on X, a journalist wrote: “In Bastar, kids took matters into their own hands when a teacher showed up drunk to school. Instead of teaching, he abused them. Fed up, the children chased him away by throwing shoes and slippers. The incident, caught on video, has sparked outrage on social media.”

People in the state were aghast, reported The Times of India.

“Chhattisgarh is seeing a rise in such cases every day. This is why the government is appointing private companies to take care of schools,” a user wrote.

A similar video caught netizens’ attention last month, where a drunk teacher entered a classroom carrying a liquor bottle in his pocket at a government school in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district.

In another incident, a school teacher in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur was suspended after he entered the school drunk.