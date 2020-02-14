Alaya celebrates with work

One-film-old Alaya F is already a busy bee. Former Bollywood actress and television talk show host Pooja Bedi's daughter has impressed all with her brilliant debut in Jawaani Jaaneman.

The 22-year-old is celebrating the ovation coming her way in the best way possible - by working.

"I am back to work. It's the kind of celebration I like," she told IANS.

Alaya already has a three-film deal with Northern Lights Films which produced the Nitin Kakkar-directed Jawaani Jaaneman along with Pooja Entertainment and Black Knight Films. She has another film lined up with Pooja Entertainment, though she prefers to be tight-lipped about it.

"I am just exploring my options," said Alaya. "There's a lot of interest coming from a lot of people. I am very grateful. I just hope I make the right choices.

"I don't have a set idea on what I want to do or specifically not do. I want people to look at me in all sorts of ways. I don't want to be categorised as an actor who does a certain type of roles."

In Jawaani Jaaneman, Alaya plays Saif Ali Khan and Tabu's daughter. The story, which is set in London, revolves around Tia, who is in search of her father. After a DNA test, she discovers that Saif's character, an unmarried Casanova, is her father.

"The most valuable feedback that I have got from my debut role is 'just keep doing what you are doing'," said Alaya.

Although her mother is Pooja and grandfather veteran actor Kabir Bedi, she insists her family has nothing to do with her love for acting. "I had gone to study direction. I fell in love with acting only because of acting," she said.

"I remember doing one (acting) class randomly. I remember loving being in front of the camera. I remember the high that I got from doing it. I thought this is what I want to do for the rest of my life. It's just that feeling that triggered all that in me."

She is not impulsive. "I literally plan everything," she said. "Even when I decided to act, I made a full five-year plan. I typed it out and printed it and gave it to my parents.

"My five-year plan is now coming to an end. So far everything has gone on track."

Indo-Asian News Service

