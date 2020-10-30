Deepavali special almond murukku

JEYASHRI SURESH

Crispy almond murukku is easy to make. All you basically need is rice flour and almonds. It is an ideal snack for Deepavali.

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 35 minutes

Makes: 12 murukkus

Ingredients: Rice flour: 1 cup Almond/badam: 10 Butter: 1 tsp Oil for deep frying: 1 tsp Sesame seeds: 1/2 tsp Cumin seeds: 1/4 tsp Salt: As needed Water: To knead the dough

Method: 1) Soak the almonds in hot water for 15 minutes. Remove the skin after 15 minutes. 2) Grind this into a smooth paste using a little water. 3) Take the rice flour, almond paste, sesame seeds, jeera and salt in a wide bowl. 4) Add butter and 1 tsp of hot oil to this and knead well into a soft dough using a little water. 5) I used the thenkuzhal achu (press) to make this murukku. Keep the dough covered always. 6) Take a portion of the dough and put it into the press. 7) Heat the oil for deep frying. Once it is hot, reduce the flame and squeeze the murukku into the hot oil. You can also squeeze it on to the back of a greased ladle and transfer it to the oil. 8) Cook on both sides. Once the oil sound subsides, take it out and drain the excess oil in a kitchen towel. 9) Repeat this for the rest of the dough. Store the murukku in air-tight containers.

Notes: a) This murukku stays crisp for a week. Use clean, dry hands to make the murukku. b) You can add 2 tblsp of urad dal powder to the murukku. The murukku will stay crisp and flavourful even without it. c) Addition of hot oil will make the murukku crisp. d) Cashew nuts can also be used instead of badam. e) If the dough is very thick, it will be difficult to press. If it is too loose, the murukku will break in the oil. So, ensure that it is soft.

tabla@sph.com.sg

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com