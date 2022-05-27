Film explores Indian identity

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Indian media outlets are already declaring that the Hindi film Anek, which releases today, is director Anubhav Sinha's best work to date.

But the 56-year-old, who has produced critically-acclaimed films such as Ra.One (2011), Mulk (2018), Article 15 (2019) and Thappad (2020), turned modest when asked to comment.

"That's not for me to answer," he told tabla! on Wednesday.

"I thought this was my most difficult film to date but my team makes fun of me, saying 'you say this for every film'.

"Let me use another term: challenging. Anek was more challenging than my earlier films because it goes into a territory that I knew very little about."

Anek, which translates to "many" in English, is an action thriller set in India's north-east, a region largely neglected by Central governments in the past.

It tells the story of an undercover cop, Joshua (Ayushmann Khurrana), who is on a mission to unite the country. He tries to infiltrate a separatist group by befriending Aido (Naga actress Andrea Kevichusa), the daughter of a leader.

She is a boxer and wants to win gold for India. But she faces discrimination at every step of the way.

Will Aido get to prove her mettle and be accepted as an Indian and can Joshua succeed in his mission?

Anek, which also stars Manoj Pahwa, J.D. Chakravarthy and Kumud Mishra, is a heart-wrenching tale that examines what it means to be an Indian and what it takes to rise above the divides plaguing the country.

"The genesis of the film began with my tai chi teacher," said Anubhav.

"Deepak Das is from Nagaland and I asked him a lot of questions: 'What is your land like? What is your culture like? What food do you eat?'

"During those conversations while we worked out in the morning, I got the spark to do the film.

"I did not know much about the north-east's seven states, so I got into it and started flipping through books as well as talking to people.

"It was difficult because there were not a lot of films or documentaries about the subject I was interested in. I had to do considerable academic research."

Anek is the first mainstream film that focuses on the north-east and the political unrest in the region.

"North-east is one part of India that is never talked about," said Anubhav.

"It escapes attention even from the mainstream media unless an armed conflict is reported there.

"I thought it was important to take the audience to that part of the country and have them meet people from there through a mainstream film.

"People at large don't even know the names of various states in that part of India. Mainstream cinema is a very powerful tool for such an introduction."

Anek conveys the message that people's local identities and cultures must be respected and understood.

It explores the meaning of the Indian identity and asks how a person can prove his nationalism and whether it is important to do this.

The film's tagline "Jeetega Kaun? Hindustan" (Who will win? India) has already become a catchphrase across the country.

Anubhav said it was not designed to be a catchphrase but became one nevertheless.

"India must win. Its spirit must win," said the director.

"India's people together will win over all adversity - that is the idea.

"As to what makes one Indian, this question has to be answered by the people themselves.

"What is more Indian? Stopping at every red light on the road? Paying your taxes rightfully? Standing up during the national anthem? Respecting all cultures and languages? Or all?

"These are questions that each individual will get answers to."

Although Anek appears different from other patriotic, chest-thumping Hindi films that have been released in recent years, Anubhav said he did not set out to make anything different.

"I make my own films that come from my heart," he said.

"My soul has a voice. Each soul has one. I like to express my voice through my films.

"If it is different, it will come through as one. If it is pertinent and important, it will come through as that. I think I am more interested in these aspects than the film being different."

