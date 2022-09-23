Future Speaks: Horoscope this week

Aries

Approach work with a new perspective. You may get surprise profits. Cut down on spicy food.

Taurus

You'll be able to finish work ahead of time. Any property investment will be beneficial. Your immune system will likely be weak.

Gemini

Fresh job offers will come your way. Go on a short trip with your friends. Spend more time with your kids.

Cancer

Put your abilities to good use. Family business owners will close profitable deals. Watch your language and tone.

Leo

You'll easily accomplish your goals. Those in romantic relationships may face unexpected difficulties. Watch out for stomach problems.

Virgo

You can make money in different ways. You may get overanxious and experience sleep disturbances. Not the ideal time to relocate abroad.

Libra

You will need to put in a lot of effort to succeed. Business people should refrain from making fresh investments. Spend money on family entertainment.

Scorpio

You'll have to multitask. Don't partake in office politics. Stick to the rules.

Sagittarius

You'll get fresh opportunities at the workplace. Good time for anyone dating. Throat and eye issues may cause you discomfort.

Capricorn

Expect an increase in your income. Keep your company strategy under wraps. Avoid pushing the problem too far.

Aquarius

Business people's reputation will improve. You may travel for work. It is important to address chest and heart-related conditions.

Pisces

Work with compassion and avoid unreasonable expectations. Unexpected expenses may arise. You may face problems with your bones, skin or eyes.