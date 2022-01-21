Future Speaks: Your horoscope for the week

Aries

Pay more attention to your relationships. Explore new dimensions related to spirituality. You may lose some money. Taurus Opportunities will come your way. It is a good time to start something new. Those in business will earn profits. Take all health precautions.

Gemini

Professionals will perform well. Those in business should put expansion plans on hold. Your relationships will be smooth if you establish proper communication.

Cancer

Don't get into unnecessary disputes. Your hard work will be appreciated by the senior management. Students can reach their goals.

Leo

You should control your expenses. Professionally there may be ups and downs. Put in extra effort to achieve the desired results. Your love life will flourish.

Virgo

A legal case will be decided in your favour. Complete tasks well ahead of time. Your relationships will require your attention. Set your own deadlines.

Libra

Learning new professional skills will help you grow. Those in business might face obstacles. Children will perform better than expected. Take care of your teeth and mouth.

Scorpio

Business will be very profitable. Your relationships will be filled with happiness and love. You will feel strong and healthy. Bank on your communication skills.

Sagittarius

Do not start anything new or make investments. Focus more on enhancing your skills. Practise meditation and yoga.

Capricorn

Those in business will receive favourable outcomes from overseas. You will get the job of your choice. Married people may experience minor disputes. Work on clearing your liabilities.

Aquarius

Enhance your creativity and organisational skills. Seniors will support you wholeheartedly. Invest in property. Look after your mental health.

Pisces

Stay consistent to achieve your desired goals. You will get new job offers and financial benefits. Try to go for higher education abroad.