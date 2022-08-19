Future Speaks: Your horoscope for the week

Aries

You'll work hard and find happiness and contentment. Before making any big decision, seek the advice of your mentor. Don't invest your money in real estate.

Taurus

Concentrate on what is essential. You will get many opportunities to increase your income and wealth. Address throat-related problems.

Gemini

You might be a bit disturbed by your friends' reaction in certain situations. You must prevent unnecessary delays. Engage in physical activities.

Cancer

You should meditate to refresh your thoughts. Prioritise your responsibilities. Take care of your eyes.

Leo

Poor choices may come back to haunt you. Try to settle every issue with patience and composure. Chest and lung-related problems should not be ignored.

Virgo

Use your energy to your advantage. Stay social and active to be happy and upbeat. There will be fresh growth prospects.

Libra

Completing unfinished business will require intense concentration. Unnecessary costs might arise. Look out

for ear and eye infections.

Scorpio

Relax mentally. Engage in learning activities. Steer clear of serious topics.

Sagittarius

A new offer will come your way. Exercise caution while drafting a document. Digestive issues will be resolved.

Capricorn

Keep your social life active. Participate in activity that will allow you to show your abilities. Good time to invest in new schemes.

Aquarius

Try to complete every assignment. Read every document carefully before signing. You'll be prone to injuries.

Pisces

Move slowly and carry out your work meticulously. Finish all outstanding work.