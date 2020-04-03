Kangana sheds light on dark past

Kangana Ranaut may be in self-isolation with her family at her home in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, but she is keeping in touch with her fans through daily videos and interviews.

Last Sunday, after urging people to use "lockdown time" to make themselves better, the actress shared the story of her initial days in Bollywood and the challenges she faced at that time.

In a video message that her team posted on Instagram, she is seen sitting and talking about her life, reported the Hindustan Times.

Kangana, who was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's successful sports movie Panga, began by giving her best wishes to everyone on the fifth day of the Hindu festival Navratri and then changed the topic to self-isolation and being bored at home during lockdown.

"This is not a bad time, do not think of it like that," the 33-year-old said.

"Bad times are actually good times.

"Many actors today may not be able to say with confidence that they are happy with their achievements, but I can say this. This is bigger than any award and adulation. But how did I get here?

"Friends, I was 15 or 16 when I ran away from my house, and I used to feel like I could grab the stars with my hands.

"After I left my house, I was a film star and a drug addict within two years. My life was so messed up, I was with a certain type of people from whom only death could have saved me. All of this happened in my life at the time when I was only a teenager."

She then talks about a friend, a "fight master" whom she did not name, who changed her life for the best by introducing her to spirituality.

"At the moment a very good friend came into my life who introduced me to yoga and gave me a book on rajayoga which has very good processes. After that, I took Swami Vivekananda as my guru and, under his guidance, I groomed myself a lot," she said.

"I would have been lost in the crowd if those challenging times didn't come in my life. Without the spiritual guidance, I wouldn't have been able to develop my will-power, I wouldn't have been able to sharpen my intellect or groom my talent or develop my emotional health."

The actress further explained that she embraced the concept of Brahmacharya (a lifestyle characterised by sexual abstinence) while shooting for the film Fashion.

"Brahmacharya is not celibacy or just about celibacy, Brahmacharya has many good processes," she said.

"So, all I want to say is, make use of this time."

Kangana had earlier opened up about casual dating and the kind of person she would want to marry in an interview with Pinkvilla.

"I can't have anyone pull down my energy," she said.

"I can't compensate for what my partner lacks. I'm a complete person. I need another complete person.

"I have always been addicted to my independence. Like when I have casual dates, I can't sleep on the same bed with the person. I get up in the middle of the night and go to my room and be like sorry but... So I don't know where that takes me."

She also said that she has made it in the industry not because of the films she did but because of the films she rejected, such as Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Sanju and Aditya Chopra's Sultan.

Kangana also talked about her sister Rangoli Chandel in the interview, comparing her to reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

She was asked about her sister's controversial tweets and said that Rangoli likes to talk straight.

"Sometimes I feel people just throw the baby out with the bathwater. I think it works in that space," Kangana said.

"Kim Kardashian is the most followed star on social media for sensationalism. Rangoli doesn't have her butt, but she can be sensational."

Kangana has several projects in the pipeline, including the Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi, Razneesh Ghai's action movie Dhaakad and military drama Tejas. However, all the productions are currently stalled due to the 21-day coronavirus lockdown in India.

Indo-Asian News Service

