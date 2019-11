Kubbra makes debut as voice artiste

Actress Kubbra Sait has narrated an audio story called "Until Again".

"Acting and anchoring have been interesting experiences, but this is the first time I have worked as a voice artiste," she said.

"It has been an amazing experience because, unlike acting while recording for an audiobook, your audience does not see you, but you have to bring alive a character and the emotions of a story through your voice."