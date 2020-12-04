Make idli with sago and without grinding

JEYASHRI SURESH

Grinding or fermentation is not needed to make sago idli.

The main ingredient is sago - healthy starch extracted from the spongy centre of tropical palm stems.

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Soaking time: 8 hours

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Makes: 12 idlis

Ingredients: Rice rava/idli rava: 1 cup Sago/javarisi: ½ cup Sour curd: 2 cups Salt: As needed Oil: 2 tsp Mustard seeds: ½ tsp Chana dal: 1 tsp Urad dal: 1 tsp Asafoetida: 2 pinches Coconut: 2 tbsp

Method: 1) Mix idli rava, sago and sour curd in a bowl. 2) Cover it and keep it aside for eight hours or overnight. 3) Next day, take a pan and add oil, mustard seeds, asafoetida, chana dal and urad dal. Heat it. 4) Once the dals turn golden, switch off the flame. Add this to the idli rava mixture. Mix well and add water to bring it to the idli batter consistency. 5) Add salt and grated coconut and mix well. You can add ½ tsp baking soda to get soft idlis. 6) Grease the idli mould with a few drops of sesame oil. 7) Pour the batter into the idli mould. 8) Steam for 10 minutes. To check, insert a toothpick at the centre and, if it comes out clean, the idli is ready. 9) Take out the idlis from the mould after a minute. Dip a spoon in water and take out the idlis. Serve with kara chutney or sambar.

Notes: a) Coconut gives softness to the batter. b) Sour curd will improve the idli's taste. c) The idli will taste well with any spicy chutney.

tabla@sph.com.sg

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com