masala chat

Akshay takes acting tips from life

Over the past few years Akshay Kumar has not only proved himself a versatile actor but also one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood.

However, he believes success has come to him naturally.

"I take things from life experiences and my observations because I have had no training in acting," he said.

Amala returns to Tamil films after 28 years

Twenty-eight years after Amala did her last Tamil film Karpoora Mullai, the actress is set to reappear on Tamil screens with the new Sharwanand-Ritu Varma starrer which will be directed by Shree Karthick.

Producer S.R. Prabhu said: "We met her for a narration a few months ago. After hearing her character sketch, she sounded excited and said this was the kind of script she was willing to do in Tamil."

Malayalam director refuses to share stage with 'third-rate' actor

Director Anil Radhakrishnan Menon has come under criticism for refusing to share a stage with budding actor Bineesh Bastin (right) at a function at the Government Medical College in Palakkad, Kerala, on Oct 31.

Bastin had been invited as the chief guest to the function in which Anil was to release a magazine produced by the college's students' union.

The Malayalam director, who won the National Award for his film North 24 Katham, refused to share the stage with "a third-rate actor".

Humiliated, Bastin sat on the stage and read out his protest: "I'm not an upper-caste person and I have not won a National Award. I'm a mason who has done several insignificant roles in films… Caste or religion is not the issue. I too am a man."

As the spat turned ugly, office-bearers of the Film Employees' Federation of Kerala (FEEKA) intervened. Its general-secretary B. Unnikrishnan later declared that the issue has been settled amicably.

"FEFKA representatives held elaborate discussions lasting 15 minutes with both parties and concluded that a casteist angle was unnecessarily dragged into the issue. All the problems between the director and actor have been solved," said Unnikrishnan.

Bastin, however, maintained that he would never act in a film made by Anil.

Hrithik's cousin Pashmina to make Bollywood debut

Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina, daughter of music composer Rajesh Roshan, is reportedly set to make her Bollywood debut.

According to Mumbai Mirror, she is getting acting tips from Hrithik himself.

A source said: "With the face of an 18 year old and mind of a 40 year old, the 23 year old is expected to be the new star kid on the block. Some top banners are already in talks with her."

Rajkummar faced rejection

Rajkummar Rao has several stellar performances to his credit. But it was not an easy entry into Bollywood for the actor.

He told Filmfare: "My struggle started in Delhi. I hail from Gurgaon and I used to travel in really crowded buses or sometimes cycle from Gurgaon to Mandi House to do theatre. My struggle started from there.

"When I landed in Bombay, there was a lot of struggle. I would meet a lot of people and face rejection. It wasn't really an easy route."

Playing villain is fun for Sharad

Actor Sharad Kelkar does not worry about being typecast as a villain and finds playing negative characters "fun".

"Until and unless there is a villain there can't be a hero. So I am happy with that space," he said.

"I want to grow, so I want different kind of roles and thankfully I am getting them. I am not very insecure."

Sonam and hubby dress as Anarkali and Salim

Actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja surprised fans on Halloween by adding a twist of Bollywood to their outfits.

The couple dressed as Anarkali and Salim from the film Mughal-e-Azam which starred Dilip Kumar and Madhubala.

Sonam completed her look with an iron chain around her neck - the same way Madhubala (as Anarkali) was shackled during the climax of the film.