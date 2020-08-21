masala chat

Freida to star in The Henna Artist

Freida Pinto of Slumdog Millionaire fame will produce and star in the TV series based on The Henna Artist.

Alka Joshi's bestselling debut novel The Henna Artist is about 17-year old Lakshmi who escapes from an abusive marriage and becomes a popular henna artist and confidante to wealthy women in Jaipur.

"The Henna Artist has tremendous potential to become that bingeable, high-quality, multi-layered television show that honours the glory and beauty of India, its culture and its people," said Freida.

Director Selvaraghavan turns actor

Selvaraghavan, who has been a Tamil film director for almost two decades, will soon make his debut as an actor in the crime thriller Saani Kaayidham alongside actress Keerthy Suresh.

"I have always wanted to cast him in a film and, when I wrote this character, I knew he would fit in perfectly," said the movie's director Arun Matheswaran.

"Once I gave him the full narration, he immediately gave the nod. The film is set in the '80s and is loosely based on a true incident."

Harleen to play army officer in The Test Case 2

Harleen Sethi will play an army officer in the second season of the web show The Test Case.

"My excitement level has peaked, as this is a one-of-a kind role," said the actress. "It is a dream role.

"The preparation and the shooting experience will certainly push my boundaries physically and emotionally as an actor and individual."

Ishaan to star in war film

Ishaan Khatter will play Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta in the upcoming war film Pippa.

"I'm exhilarated to be a part of a film of such magnitude and importance," said the actor.

"Getting to play the suave and spirited tank commander Balram Mehta is a true privilege."

The film recounts the story of Indian Army veteran Mehta who fought on the eastern front during the 1971 India-Pakistan war and is based on his book The Burning Chaffees.

Malayalam film with just one actor

A Malayalam film titled 18+, which will be made with just one actor, is set for shooting from Sept 4.

It will be directed by debutant Midhun Jyoti. Newcomer A.K. Vijubal will play the sole character in the film, a drama thriller.

Actor-filmmaker R. Parthiepan last year made the Tamil film Otha Seruppu with just one character - himself.

Earlier this year, Parthiepan announced that his upcoming Tamil directorial Iravin Nizhal will be Asia's first single-shot film.

Radhika shares 'happy picture' from beach

Actress Radhika Apte has shared a photo from the beach on Instagram in which she is seen wearing a big blue hat and grinning at the camera.

"When the happiness is so strong and the pure joy is bubbling inside you so much and all you can do is laugh," she captioned the photo.

Shwetta to play Sushant's lover

Actress Shwetta Parashar is all set to make her Bollywood debut with a film that is rumoured to be based on the life of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

"You will be seeing me playing the 'troublemaker', the lover with many faces in Suicide Or Murder," she said.

"She is lovely yet cunning, sweet yet shrewd. To put the character in a line, she was his support but she broke him."