masala chat

Adivi mesmerised by Major Unnikrishnan

Adivi Sesh stars in Major, a film on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who died during the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai in 2008.

The Telugu star says he was mesmerised by the Major from the moment he knew about him.

"I had seen his photograph splashed across all the channels (in 2008)," said Adivi.

"I kept wondering about this man. There was some sort of madness of spirit in his eyes and a faint smile on the lips.

"He looked like he could be one of my family members, an older cousin, and then I found out he was Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, and he had given his life for the country. I couldn't stop looking at that iconic passport photograph (right, merged with Adivi's face-cut)."

Ajith does own stunt

A photo of Thala Ajith riding a bike and trying to do a wheelie has gone viral on social media.

This follows reports that the Tamil star's bike stunt in the film Valimai had gone horribly wrong and he suffered minor injuries.

The producers reportedly roped in a skilled biker to perform the sequence, but Ajith waved him away and did the risky scene himself.

Tenet changes Dimple's mental make-up

Veteran Bollywood actress Dimple Kapadia was initially hesitant to be a part of the new Christopher Nolan biggie Tenet. But she let instinct sway her as she felt it was something she wanted to do.

"The film completely changed my mental make-up," she said. "It has made me more confident, wanting to do better roles, work more and made me more positive.

"It has made me believe in myself finally. It is a beautiful dream that has come true."

Nikhita questions gender identity

Singer Nikhita Gandhi says her latest song, Khud ko hi paake, is all about accepting oneself.

The song showcases a couple and how their romance hits a roadblock when the male encounters issues of gender identity.

"I have composed the song keeping in mind the internal struggle of someone who is facing an identity crisis," said Nikhita.

"It embodies the message that the only truth in life is who you are and letting yourself be honest to that."

Mother gifts Simbu a car

Tamil actor Silambarasan TR can be seen driving a flashy new car around Chennai.

According to news reports, the Mini Cooper, painted in green, is a gift from his mother Usha Rajhendherr (above), who is impressed by his work ethic.

Simbu, who recently wrapped up the shooting of the rural action-drama Eeswaran, is currently working non-stop to complete the political thriller Maanaadu.

Sonakshi gets licence to dive

Sonakshi Sinha is now a certified scuba diver.

She says to become one was her goal for many years.

The actress, who was holidaying in the Maldives, posted a string of photos on Instagram and said: "Knighted by the holy fins! I scored 100 per cent in the test. My love for the ocean has just grown ever since my first snorkel experience and this is taking it to a whole new level."

Rahul suffers stroke in Kargil

Bollywood actor Rahul Roy suffered a stroke while shooting for LAC: Live The Battle in Kargil, the joint capital of the union territory of Ladakh.

The 52-year-old was rushed to Srinagar and then to Mumbai, where he is undergoing treatment at Nanavati Hospital.