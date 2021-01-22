masala chat

Laddus work more for Taapsee than protein bars

Actress Taapsee Pannu says she is not a "protein bar kind of a person" and that laddus work for her.

"What works for me are laddoos approved by my superwoman @munmun.Ganeriwal," she wrote on Instagram. "Filled up with the goodness of besan (gram flour), coconut, nuts, gond (acacia gum) and ghee. She calls it the Protein Energy Balls and I call it my 'healthy indulgence'."

Freida to play British spy

Actress Freida Pinto will play British spy Noor Inayat Khan in the upcoming series Spy Princess.

"Noor was a fierce and amazing woman, the most unlikely heroine of World War II. Sending women to the frontline is controversial even now. Then it was unthinkable," said Freida, who will also executive-produce the series based on Shrabani Basu's book Spy Princess: The Life Of Noor Inayat Khan.

Noor, who came from a family of Indian Muslims and was also known as Nora Baker, was the first Allied Forces female wireless operator sent to Nazi-occupied France in 1943 to aid the French Resistance. She was captured after being betrayed and executed at Dachau concentration camp.

Jacqueline channels her inner ballerina

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez looks every inch a stunning dancer in a string of new photos she shared on Instagram.

In the images, she is seen wearing a pristine white leotard along with champagne-coloured shoes.

"Time is now Queens," she wrote as caption.

"Remember who you are."

Neha gets fit

Actress Neha Marda, who can be seen playing Shubhra in the show Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti on Zee TV, says gluten-free food and intermittent fasting have worked wonders for her physique.

She used the Covid-19 lockdown in India to strengthen her immunity and work on her body. "I always wanted to be fit and have a toned body," she said.

"My agenda is not just to lose weight but to gain the right amount of muscle. I am a power yoga meditation person. I do a lot of cardio, and dancing is a hobby that keeps me very healthy."

Shilpa's salad comes from her hydroponic farm

Actress Shilpa Shetty recently gave a sneak peek of her hydroponic or soil-less farm.

She revealed that she grows vegetables for her salad in the farm, which is her new-found passion.

"When I found a way to make my food cleaner, I jumped at it," she said.

"Now, I have my own little hydroponic farm in our backyard.

"And just like that we have bok choy (Chinese cabbage), mint, lettuce, kale, basil and so many more greens to devour."

Sethupathi set for Bollywood debut

Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi will soon be seen in a silent Bollywood film titled Gandhi Talks. The film is written, directed and produced by Kishor Pandurang Belekar.

"For me Vijay Sethupathi is that actor who can justify this challenging script with his performance," said the film-maker.

"His acting skills, style statement and vocal dynamism are stupendous."

Vineet now a pottery pro

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh, who had to do scenes making pots in the upcoming film Aadhaar, says that he started learning pottery six months before the shooting started and is now a pro.

"A potter in Deoghar, Jharkhand, taught me the art," he said.

"I can now rotate the potter's wheel while talking as well."