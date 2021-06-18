Masala chat: Rubina sees life as a beautiful dance

Avika films Kazakh movie in Turkey

Avika Gor was recently in Turkey shooting for a Kazakh movie.

The actress said she had a "gallant time".

"It's my first Kazakhstan movie," she said.

"Everyone in the sets took so much care of me. The movie is highly anticipated. The release date should be out soon."

Kartik shakes a leg to Buttabomma

Actor Kartik Aaryan treated fans to a fun dance video on his social media page recently. What many found interesting was his choice of track. Instead of a Bollywood song, he picked Telugu star Allu Arjun's Buttabomma.

Kartik is seen dancing in a studio with choreographers. He captioned the video: "Dance like __ ? (Don't write no one's watching)."

Rubina sees life as a beautiful dance

Bigg Boss 14 winner and television star Rubina Dilaik engages in random dance therapy in a new set of Instagram photos.

"Life is a beautiful dance," she captioned them.

Her husband Abhinav Shukla, who is currently in Cape Town, South Africa, shooting for the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11, liked the photos. He also posted several awestruck emojis on the comment section of the post.

Sushmita is daughter's official hairdresser

Actress Sushmita Sen posted an Instagram snapshot giving a haircut to her younger daughter Alisah.

She called herself Alisah's "official choice of hairdresser" and credited elder daughter, actress Renee, for capturing the moment.

"Alisah has a way of making me feel really important… I've been her official choice of hairdresser since she was 3yrs old!!! While I am all stressed about cutting her hair, she simply meditates!! Love her confidence!!!" Sushmita wrote.

Urvashi gets punched in the gut

Actress Urvashi Rautela has shared a video in which she is seen getting repeatedly punched in the abdomen by her trainer.

"No pain no gain," she captioned it.

"Getting walloped is part of my action film, absorbing his blows."

The actress claimed she was practising for an action film.

Yash's son giggles during nail trim

A video that actress Radhika Pandit, wife of Kannada star Yash, posted on Instagram has gone viral.

In the clip, she trims the nails of their son Yatharv and the toddler is clearly amused, highly animated and giggling.

"The lil one continues the tradition...," Radhika captioned the post.