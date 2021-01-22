Movie on decorated mountaineer 'Bull'

A biopic of the late Colonel Narinder "Bull" Kumar, who helped India secure the Siachen Glacier, is in the offing.

Titled Bull, the film will depict the life of the hero, who was also the deputy leader of the first successful Indian Mount Everest expedition in 1965.

Col Kumar, who earned the nickname Bull for relentlessly charging into everything he did, died at the age of 87 due to age-related illness at the Army Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi on Dec 30 last year.

Producers Ramon Chibb and Anku Pande have acquired the rights for the film, which will be written by Balwinder Singh Janjua.

Chibb, a former army officer, was from the same Kumaon regiment as Col Kumar and spent many hours with him.

"We are elated to bring this extremely amazing story of heroism and true leadership to the screens soon," he said.

"We are grateful to the late colonel's family for trusting us and giving us the responsibility to retell his deeply inspiring story. We currently have interest from several studios and look forward to kick-start this project and let the world know the heroic story of an unfathomably brave, adventurous and true patriot."

Col Kumar, who was commissioned into the Indian Army's Kumaon Regiment in 1953, carried out multiple expeditions in the Siachen Glacier area in the late 1970s and early 1980s, reported Mint.

Based mainly on his reconnaissance reports, the Indian Army became aware of Pakistani plans to annexe the glacier and went ahead with the mission to occupy the heights under Operation Meghdoot.

"He is known to be the Siachen saviour. It was he who first detected the cartographic aggression of Pakistan in the Siachen Glacier area. Rest is history," said Lt Gen (Retd) Sanjay Kulkarni, who was one of the first Indian Army officers to reach the glacier along with his platoon.

The iconic mountaineer was the first Indian to climb Mount Nanda Devi. He climbed Mount Everest in 1965 and later Mount Blanc (highest peak in the Alps) and Mount Kanchenjunga. He achieved those feats despite losing four toes due to frostbite in earlier expeditions.

In administration too Col Kumar showed his mettle as principal of Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, Darjeeling, and the Indian Institute of Skiing and Mountaineering, Gulmarg, He was also commandant of the Indian Army's High Altitude Warfare School.

Col Kumar was conferred the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, and the Arjuna Award, given by the Indian government for outstanding performance in sports and games.

He was also awarded the Kirti Chakra, Vishisht Seva Medal and Ati Vishisht Seva Medal for distinguished service to the Indian Army.

In 2010 he won the MacGregor Medal awarded by the United Service Institution of India for the best military reconnaissance, exploration or survey in remote areas. He also received the Indian Mountaineering Foundation Gold Medal.

Col Kumar is survived by his wife Mridula, and daughter Sailaja, who represented India in the Calgary Winter Olympics in 1988 in alpine skiing - the first Indian woman Winter Olympian.

His son Akshay, who was a whitewater sports enthusiast and adventure travel professional, died in September last year.

